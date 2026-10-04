Ballincollig Stage Stunning Comeback to Reach Premier IHC Final

Ballincollig secured a dramatic 1-25 to 2-19 victory over Carrigaline in the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final at Ovens, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit. Ballincollig will face Dungourney in the Co-op Superstores Premier IHC County Final after a sensational comeback against Carrigaline at Ovens, with the introduction of Cork senior panelist Brian Keating and a tactical redeployment of James Dwyer to centre-back, shoring up the defence as they dominated the closing 10 minutes.

A Helter-Skelter Opening Half

Carrigaline opened the scoring immediately from the puck-out with a fine point by Eanna Desmond. Stephen Wills replied within seconds for Ballincollig in a frantic start. Both sides traded scores freely as Cian O’Driscoll and Danny Miskella chipped in to edge Ballincollig ahead. But Carrigaline soon found another gear through Kevin O’Reilly and a Brian Kelleher 65. Ballincollig hit back with four unanswered points to briefly lead by two before David Drake trimmed the margin. Carrigaline seized control when Kelleher smashed home a penalty following a mix-up in the Ballincollig square. That major helped drive Carrigaline into a 1-15 to 0-11 halftime lead.

The Dramatic Second-Half Transformation

The second half appeared to seal Ballincollig’s fate when Finn O’Connell netted Carrigaline’s second goal after an electric defence-splitting run by Drake. Trailing 2-17 to 0-15 and struggling across the pitch, Ballincollig turned to their bench. The introduction of Brian Keating injected immediate urgency into their attack. Keating grabbed a vital point and later burned his marker to finish brilliantly to the net. Meanwhile, James Dwyer moved back to centre-back to plug defensive leaks. Ballincollig dominated the closing ten minutes, outworking their opponents in every sector to edge ahead in the dying moments.

Late Drama and Decisive Scores

With momentum fully shifted, Theo Morgan and Danny Miskella tagged on crucial scores to eat into the deficit. Kelleher kept Carrigaline ticking over with frees, including an equalizer in the final minutes that threatened to force extra time. However, Ballincollig refused to relent. Substitute Peter Kelly slotted a beauty, followed by tight-angle scores from Keating and Adam Wills. Carrigaline earned a couple of injury-time 20-metre free attempts, but Ballincollig’s defensive line held firm under immense pressure to secure a famous win.

Team Goals Points Total Score Ballincollig 1 25 28 Carrigaline 2 19 25

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.