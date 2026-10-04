Kim Joon-ho Wishes for Second Child’s Birth During Dokbak Tour

Expectant father Kim Joon-ho displayed deep affection for his unborn child, nicknamed “Dureup-i,” during the 18th episode of the E Channel and Channel S variety program Go Until the End! Dokbak Tour, broadcast on October 3, 2026.

Kim Joon-ho’s Journey as an Expecting Father

Kim Joon-ho joined fellow cast members in Gyeongbuk Kimcheon to showcase his journey as an expecting father alongside comedian Kim Ji-min.

Yoo Se-yoon performed the penalty of 108 proxy bows at Yonghwasa Gwaneumjeon, during which Kim Joon-ho and the group conveyed earnest wishes for the healthy birth of his second child.

The cast also explored regional attractions, including Samyeongdaesa Park and local festival sites, guided by Kimcheon Promotion Ambassador Park Young-jin.

Exploring Kimcheon With the Dokbak Tour Cast

The 18th episode of Go Until the End! Dokbak Tour featured cast members Kim Dae-hee, Kim Joon-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-kyu touring representative tourist spots in Gyeongbuk Kimcheon. They were joined by Park Young-jin, who stepped in as the Kimcheon travel buddy and promotion ambassador.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon Welcome the Birth of Their Second Child

Park guided the group through the Osam Aji-t within Samyeongdaesa Park, presenting it as a location frequently visited by families and a customized course tailored for Kim Joon-ho. Walking along the tranquil path designated for the annual Gimbap Festival, Park recommended the area for future family outings, prompting an excited dad smile from Kim Joon-ho as he anticipated his upcoming parenting experience.

Yonghwasa Gwaneumjeon and the 108 Bows Ritual

The broadcast’s emotional peak took place at Yonghwasa Gwaneumjeon, recognized as Kimcheon’s auspicious prayer spot. Following a selection process that named Yoo Se-yoon as the final most frequent solo traveler, Yoo faced the penalty of executing 108 proxy bows on behalf of the group.

SONG JOON-KI AND HIS Wife WELCOMED SECOND GIRL CHILD 👏🎉♥️ #songjoongki #kdrama #kdramalover

Amid profuse sweating, Yoo devotedly completed the 108 bows to secure the realization of his fellow travelers’ wishes. Kim Joon-ho utilized the moment to sincerely pray for the healthy birth of his second child, Dureup-i, sharing his earnest feelings as an expecting father. The cast members solidified their bond by completing the final bow together alongside Yoo.

Program Details Episode Information Network E Channel · Channel S Broadcast Date October 3, 2026 Featured Cast Kim Dae-hee, Kim Joon-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, Hong In-kyu, Park Young-jin

Banter on the Road to the Kimcheon Grape Festival

Later in the transit vehicle, Kim Joon-ho maintained the production’s lively atmosphere with his signature cheerful banter. After spotting a banner promoting the upcoming Kimcheon Grape Festival, he thoroughly checked whether Park Young-jin’s name was officially listed as the event MC.

Congratulations to Joyce on successfully giving birth to her second child.