Dreame Technology and Adopta MX Partner for Animal Welfare Charity Raffle

For the second year, global smart home solutions company Dreame Technology has partnered with Mexican animal welfare organization Adopta MX ahead of World Animal Day on October 4, launching a cause-related raffle to fund the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of abandoned and mistreated dogs and cats.

Financial Support Renewed for Animal Rescue Operations

The Partnership: Dreame Technology and Adopta MX renewed their philanthropic alliance for a second straight year to financially support rescue operations for abandoned pets.

Dreame Technology and Adopta MX renewed their philanthropic alliance for a second straight year to financially support rescue operations for abandoned pets. The Contribution: Dreame is donating five hardware bundles, each featuring a PW10 smart pet feeder and a PY10 smart water fountain, to be distributed through Adopta MX’s fundraising raffle.

Dreame is donating five hardware bundles, each featuring a PW10 smart pet feeder and a PY10 smart water fountain, to be distributed through Adopta MX’s fundraising raffle. The Objective: 100% of proceeds from ticket sales go directly toward covering shelter overhead, veterinary services, medications, and daily nutrition for rescued animals.

Hardware Donations Drive Philanthropic Fundraising

The collaboration centers on a charitable raffle organized by Adopta MX, designed to engage the local community and generate liquid capital for the non-profit shelter. To incentivize participation, Dreame Technology has committed five complete hardware packages. Each bundle contains a Dreame PW10 automatic smart pet feeder—built for remote portion management—alongside a Dreame PY10 intelligent water fountain designed to maintain a continuous supply of filtered hydration.

According to Carlo Dubon, Senior Marketing and Communication Manager for Dreame in Mexico, the initiative serves a dual purpose. “In Dreame we believe that technology can contribute to improving life inside and outside the home,” Dubon stated. “For the second year, it fills us with enthusiasm to join forces with Adopta MX and back the important work they do every day for the animals that need it most.”

Organization Role in Initiative Contribution / Assets Dreame Technology Corporate Partner & Sponsor 5 hardware sets (PW10 smart feeder, PY10 smart water fountain) Adopta MX Beneficiary & Operations Manager Raffle execution, shelter management, and veterinary care allocation

Operational Scope at Adopta MX

Operating as a registered non-profit, Adopta MX focuses on mitigating the crisis of homeless domestic animals through structured rescue operations, medical rehabilitation, and permanent adoption programs. Beyond sheltering abandoned dogs and cats, the organization coordinates mass sterilization drives, educational outreach regarding responsible pet ownership, and public awareness campaigns.

Every dollar generated through the current raffle directly offsets operational expenditures at the shelter. These funds address the baseline requirements of daily animal husbandry, including specialized veterinary interventions, pharmacological treatments, and maintenance of physical facilities housing hundreds of rescued animals awaiting permanent placement.

Community Participation and Public Rollout

The mechanics of the fundraising campaign are managed entirely by Adopta MX across its digital infrastructure. The organization publishes participation requirements, contribution guidelines, and timeline schedules directly through its official channels.

Interested participants can access verified entry details and contribution mechanisms via the official Instagram profiles of both Dreame México and Adopta MX. The campaign aligns directly with global events observed on October 4, utilizing corporate-nonprofit synergy to convert public contributions into tangible resources for animal welfare.