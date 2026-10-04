Jeremy Strong Defends Method Acting on Podcast Appearance

Jeremy Strong defended his intensive method acting approach on a recent podcast appearance, stating he feels no need to apologize to co-stars who find his process disruptive. The actor stars as tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming drama The Social Reckoning, slated for an October 9 theatrical release.

The Bottom Line

Jeremy Strong stated on The New Yorker Radio Hour that he feels no need to apologize for making co-stars uncomfortable with his intense method acting style.

Director Aaron Sorkin prepared the rest of the cast for Strong’s isolationist on-set behavior, telling them the actor would not socialize or speak to them in his own voice.

The Social Reckoning explores the actions of whistleblower Frances Haugen and opens in cinemas worldwide on October 9.

Defending the Method on The New Yorker Radio Hour

Speaking with podcast host and editor-in-chief David Remnick, Strong addressed long-running industry discussions regarding how his dedication to characters affects fellow cast members.

“So, if some people feel that I’m taking it too seriously, or it changes the molecules in the room in a way that makes something uncomfortable, I guess that’s something that I don’t feel that I need to apologize for,” Strong said on the podcast. He added that he believes many negative reactions to his process are “of a personal nature” rather than professional objections to serving the script.

Jeremy Strong Went Full Zuckerberg Mode on Set, Aaron Sorkin Reveals His Intense Method Acting

Aaron Sorkin Prepared the Cast for Isolation

The conversation around Strong’s process intensified following revelations from writer-director Aaron Sorkin regarding the production of The Social Reckoning. Sorkin addressed the cast prior to filming to explain how Strong would inhabit the role of the Meta CEO.

“I told all the other actors in his scenes: ‘Guys, he’s not going to be hanging out with you at craft service,'” Sorkin told The New York Times in an interview. “‘He’s not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He’s probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him.'” Sorkin defended the results, noting that Strong did not speak in his own voice or walk like himself on set.

Aaron Sorkin Warns Crew About Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting

Cast Dynamics and Prior Industry Criticism

Strong’s approach has drawn mixed reactions from collaborators throughout his career. His former Succession co-star Brian Cox has previously criticized the intensity of the method, calling it “fucking annoying” in interviews while simultaneously praising Strong’s raw talent and acting ability.

Despite debate among peers, directors continue to lean into Strong’s rigorous preparation. Sorkin noted that Strong handles a tremendous amount of independent work before arriving on set, ensuring total immersion into complex biographical figures.

Photo: flipboard.com

Film Project Director Key Cast Members Release Date The Social Reckoning Aaron Sorkin Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Bill Burr, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen October 9

The Plot and Global Theatrical Launch

The narrative follows Haugen as she partners with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to bring internal Facebook documents to light.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Bill Burr, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen alongside Strong’s portrayal of Zuckerberg. Audiences will see the resulting performances when the film arrives in cinemas worldwide on October 9.

Aaron Sorkin Defends Jeremy Strong Over “Distorted Picture” In the New Yorker Profile | THR News