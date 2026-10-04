Pace Loses 3-2 to No. 24 Saint Michael’s in Soccer Match

Pace University women’s soccer dropped a tight 3-2 Northeast 10 Conference decision to unbeaten No. 24 Saint Michael’s College on Saturday afternoon in Colchester, Vermont, moving the Setters to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play following a back-and-forth second half.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pace looks to rebound in conference standings during their upcoming home fixture against Adelphi University on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7:00 p.m. in Pleasantville, N.Y.

A Scoreless Opening Half Precedes Second-Half Fireworks

The initial 45 minutes of the fixture passed without a breakthrough as both defenses clamped down in a disciplined low-block. According to paceuathletics.com, Siena McCree faced early pressure and turned away six shots to keep the match level. At the other end, Meredith Klosek, Alyssa Blanchette, Ava Jordan, and Kaelyn Reinhard each forced saves to test the Saint Michael’s backline before the interval.

The tactical deadlock evaporated instantly when play resumed. Just 21 seconds into the second half, Bailey Olson connected with Blanchette, who finished the opportunity to hand Pace a 1-0 advantage.

Reaction: Women's Soccer vs. Saint Michael's (09/30/15)

Trading Blows in Colchester

The hosts quickly answered the opening strike, leveling the score at 50:52 before claiming a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute. The Setters required only 54 seconds to respond to the shift in momentum. Bindiya Wadhwani orchestrated the sequence, finding Olson, who buried the equalizer at 62:47 to make it 2-2.

Pace continued pressing for a third goal as Blanchette forced another save in the 67th minute, followed by Klosek putting an attempt on target in the 71st. The breakthrough instead fell to Saint Michael’s at 79:19, breaking the tie to secure a 3-2 advantage.

9/26/2026 SNHU vs Pace Women's Soccer Highlights

Final Push and Upcoming Schedule

The Setters mounted a late push over the final 10 minutes of regulation, but could not crack the Saint Michael’s defense for a second equalizer. McCree completed her afternoon with eight saves across all 90 minutes. Blanchette and Jordan paced the attack with four attempts apiece, while Klosek placed both of her shots on frame.

Pace returns to Pleasantville, N.Y., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to host Adelphi University in an in-conference match scheduled for 7:00 p.m.