USMNT Faces Mexico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz

The U.S. Men’s National Team faces Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:00 p.m. MT at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with broadcast coverage on TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock. Ahead of kickoff, matchday operations begin with parking and a pre-match block party opening at 3:00 p.m. MT on the stadium’s South Lawn, featuring a live DJ and family-friendly activities.

Security protocols at the venue encourage supporters to travel light. To expedite entry, State Farm Stadium strongly recommends that fans leave bags at home, minimizing screening delays before passing through the gates at 5:00 p.m. MT. Team warmups are scheduled for 6:17 p.m. MT, followed closely by the pre-match ceremony at 6:50 p.m. MT.

Desert Heat and Matchday Weather Conditions

Weather.com forecasts clear skies at kickoff with a temperature of 93 degrees Fahrenheit, zero chance of precipitation, humidity sitting at 22 percent, and an east-southeast wind moving at 8 miles per hour.

Radio coverage for the high-profile fixture is available via Westwood One Sports and Fútbol de Primera. Inside the venue, the squad will debut its kit selection for the fixture, taking the field in the distinct Stripes jersey design.

Rivalry Stakes and Captaincy Under Pochettino

This fixture brings together two participants from the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. The United States holds a 5W-2L-2D record against Mexico since 2021.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The match marks a milestone for midfielder Tyler Adams. This is the first match since head coach Mauricio Pochettino named Adams captain of the USMNT.