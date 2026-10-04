Adzic Leads Sassuolo Surge Over Juventus

Vasilije Adzic, currently on loan at Sassuolo from Juventus, has already netted four goals across all competitions this season, outscoring every single player remaining in his former squad at Turin.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Market Valuation: With a structured option to buy and a counter-recompra clause in play, Adzic’s current form drastically alters his projected summer 2027 valuation.

The Loan Deal and Financial Mechanics Behind the Adzic Paradox

The numbers underlying Adzic’s temporary departure reveal an intriguing piece of business by the Juventus front office. Sassuolo secured the midfielder via a paid loan agreement worth 500,000 euros, complete with a buyout option set at 12 million euros. However, the Bianconeri retain strategic control through a buy-back clause requiring an additional 1.7 million euros on top of that fee, as detailed by Sportmediaset. Just a year ago, Adzic was struggling to find his footing in Serie A, even suffering a high-profile turnover against Atalanta that pushed him down the tactical pecking order under the previous technical staff.

La cosa fondamentale è giocare con continuità e al Sassuolo ho trovato la situazione giusta per questo sono contentissimo. Sento la fiducia di tutti e poi vedremo cosa succederà in futuro — Vasilije Adzic

That consistent playing time under manager Fabio Aquilani has completely transformed his output. In just 293 minutes of action, Adzic has accumulated four goals—striking against Cesena in the Coppa Italia, alongside Bologna, Juventus, and Monza in league play—while adding a brilliant backheel assist for Cristian Volpato against Torino. By contrast, no player within the current Juventus senior squad has managed to surpass two league goals.

Photo: sportmediaset.mediaset.it

Comparing the Output: Turin Versus Emilia

The statistical gulf between Adzic’s current production and Juventus’s attacking output is stark. While the Montenegrin international has wasted no time punishing defenses, the Bianconeri forward line continues to wrestle with an alarming dry spell. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, only Bremer, Nico Gonzalez, and Edon Zhegrova have reached two goals for Juventus this season, while seven other players are stuck on a solitary strike.

Player Club Minutes Played (Approx.) Goals Scored Vasilije Adzic Sassuolo (Loan) 293′ 4 Bremer Juventus Standard Starter 2 Nico Gonzalez Juventus Rotation Role 2 Edon Zhegrova Juventus Rotation Role 2

The international stage offered no hiding place for Turin’s offensive struggles either. Across 17 matches and 1,233 cumulative minutes, the dozen Juventus players deployed by their respective national teams managed a combined total of just two goals. Adzic matched that entire output for Montenegro in a mere three matches and 183 minutes, highlighted by a commanding brace against Latvia.

Sassuolo 3-2 Juventus | ADŽIĆ GOAL ⚽ Highlights | Serie A 2026/27

Weighing the Regrets and Future Roster Decisions

Adzic himself has not hidden his feelings regarding his abrupt exit from Turin’s daily plans.

Forse alla Juve potevo giocare un po’ di più o almeno lo speravo. Forse lo meritavo anche, ma non sono decisioni che competono a me quindi va bene così — Vasilije Adzic

Whether Juventus ultimately exercises their buy-back option or allows Sassuolo to capitalize on their investment remains entirely open.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.