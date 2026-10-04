At 70 years old, Hong Kong actress Michelle Mai (米雪) continues to draw attention for her youthful physical condition following a recent public appearance in a brown leather jacket and baseball cap, where she maintained a lean posture and smooth skin. Yule.360.com reported that behind her enduring public profile lies a 26-year relationship with late Hong Kong football star Yu Chi-hoi (尹志强) that yielded ten marriage proposals, zero legal certificates, and a 16-year widowhood that persists today.

The 26-Year Partnership and the Ten Refused Proposals

The relationship began in 1982 when Mai was already an established television star across Asia at age 27, and Yu stood as a legendary center-forward for the Hong Kong football team, earning the title of Hong Kong Footballer of the Year on six occasions. Yule.360.com reported that after a two-year pursuit by Yu, the couple entered a long-term partnership defined by Mai’s strict “three-no principle”: no marriage, no cohabitation, and no children. Despite Yu proposing marriage ten times, Mai consistently declined the offers.

“In my dictionary, having the word ‘love’ is enough,” Mai noted regarding her aversion to legal paperwork, explaining that love supersedes any formal contract. Rather than sharing a household, the pair maintained separate residences, treating visits as choices rather than obligations. Their connection included symbolic gestures, such as Yu purchasing a racehorse in 2005 for HK$380,000 and naming it “Morning Sun Reflects Snow” to merge both of their names.

Medical Crisis and the 18-Year Caregiving Span

The dynamic shifted dramatically in 1992 when Yu was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma at age 36. Yule.360.com reported that Mai immediately committed to supporting his treatment, continuing her acting work by day while managing hospital duties by night. To finance advanced medical expenses that mounted into the millions of Hong Kong dollars, Mai sold two of her properties.

Timeline Event Details Status 1982 Relationship begins after a two-year courtship Established “three-no principle” 1992 Yu diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma Treatment initiated; property sold for medical funds 2005 Yu purchases racehorse named “Morning Sun Reflects Snow” Symbolic gesture reflecting their names 2010 Yu passes away on February 16 (Lunar New Year Day 3) Aged 53; followed by 16 years of unmarried widowhood

Despite Yu’s repeated attempts to end the relationship to prevent burdening her, Mai maintained her position alongside him through 18 years of treatments that caused severe physical degradation, including hearing loss and neck fibrosis. As Yu’s condition deteriorated in his final years, the roles reversed: Mai proposed marriage to secure his comfort, while Yu declined to prevent her from carrying the social label of a grieving widow.

Yu passed away on February 16, 2010, at the age of 53 due to bodily system failure. Yule.360.com reported that Mai authored a public eulogy titled “Lamenting My Beloved Yu Chi-hoi,” using the designation of husband to honor their bond despite the absence of a marriage certificate.

Maintaining the Routine After Sixteen Years Alone

Following Yu’s passing, Mai returned to professional acting within days while keeping his photographs prominently displayed in her home and traveling with them. Yule.360.com reported that she has not entered into any subsequent relationships over the past sixteen years, dedicating her daily routine to physical fitness, including running five kilometers each morning, practicing calligraphy, and gardening.

At 70 years old, Mai continues to maintain an active schedule in the entertainment industry, filming approximately one production per year. While open to companionship if an appropriate match appears, she remains satisfied with her current independent arrangement, which preserves the space left by her decades-long partner.