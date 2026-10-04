Mike Colter Opens Up About the “Surreal” Time Warp of Returning as Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again

Mike Colter reprises his role as Luke Cage in the third season of Daredevil: Born Again, bringing the indestructible hero back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe years after Netflix canceled his standalone series in 2018. Colter admits to cinemablend.com that stepping back into the character feels like an uncanny time warp after several years away.

The Bottom Line

Mike Colter officially returns as Luke Cage in the third season of Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again, following an appearance in the Season 2 finale.

The actor admitted to cinemablend.com that returning to the role after years away feels surreal, describing it as a “time warp” where nothing feels changed.

Colter is joined on screen by fellow Defenders alums Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones as Marvel brings the classic street-level team back together.

Why Revisiting Luke Cage Felt Like a Time Warp

For fans who watched the cancellation of Marvel’s Netflix series back in 2018, the revival of these street-level heroes marks a significant development. When cinemablend.com spoke with Mike Colter about stepping back into the iconic yellow-lined hoodie, the actor didn’t mince words about the sheer strangeness of the experience. “It feels like you’re in some kind of a time warp, because you’re not sure what year it is,” Colter told cinemablend.com while discussing his return alongside his former co-stars.

Marvel's Luke Cage | Featurette: Who Is Luke Cage? | Netflix

Colter’s last notable appearance as Luke Cage occurred during the series finale of Jessica Jones in 2019. Speaking to collider.com, Colter noted that while reprising the role wasn’t something he actively campaigned for every single day—acknowledging that actors naturally want to test themselves across different projects—he always kept the possibility in the back of his mind, particularly knowing that Charlie Cox was pushing hard to bring Matt Murdock back to life.

Assembling the Defenders Once Again on Disney+

Behind-the-scenes set photos from the production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 show a full-scale reunion of the original Netflix roster, including Finn Jones returning as Danny Rand, also known as Iron Fist.

Photo: collider.com

Comparing the long-awaited crossover to legendary music acts, Colter offered a candid perspective to syfy.com on why fan demand never truly faded. “People want to see Oasis get back together,” Colter explained to syfy.com. “ABBA stopped, but if ABBA came back and did a reunion, we’re going to go see it. There’s always someone who wants to see that greatness.” That parallel highlights how intellectual property longevity now relies heavily on nostalgic fan service and long-tail platform consolidation, bringing former rivals and cancelled properties together under the single umbrella of Disney+.

Project Original Platform Current Status in MCU Luke Cage Netflix (Canceled 2018) Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Daredevil Netflix (Canceled 2018) Relaunched as Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ Iron Fist Netflix (Canceled 2018) Reuniting via Season 3 set appearances

Balancing Marvel Commitments With New Television Projects

Managing a multi-platform career schedule has brought practical complications alongside the creative excitement of returning to the Marvel fold. While preparing to step back into the bulletproof skin of Luke Cage, Colter was simultaneously committed to filming his new CBS law drama, Cupertino, as highlighted by cinemablend.com. The sudden overlap of major television productions created a classic industry bottleneck for the actor.

Shawn Colter's On That Note

“I was already supposed to do Cupertino, of course,” Colter told cinemablend.com regarding the tight production windows. “When you’re doing something, there’s always something coming down the line. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re busy. Guess what? We got something else for you to do.’ So it’s always that kind of thing. It’s like, it’s great, but it’s always the same time, it’s like either doing nothing or doing too much.”

As production wraps on the final stretch of Daredevil: Born Again, anticipation among die-hard comic book television viewers centers on how Marvel Studios handles the remaining loose ends of the street-level universe. With Matthew Lillard recently describing the final season as explosive, the stage is set for a definitive conclusion to an era that began a decade ago on a competing streaming service.