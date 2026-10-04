Kemi Badenoch Vows to Scrap £100,000 Childcare Cliff Edge

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has pledged to scrap the £100,000 childcare cliff edge on the opening day of the party conference in Birmingham. The proposed reform costs an estimated £700 million per year and aims to eliminate the financial penalty that currently discourages high-earning parents from working additional hours.

Assessing the £700 Million Conservative Childcare Pledge

The Core Policy Shift: Kemi Badenoch announced plans to remove the threshold where parents lose access to 30 hours of free childcare and tax-free childcare once one partner earns over £100,000.

Kemi Badenoch announced plans to remove the threshold where parents lose access to 30 hours of free childcare and tax-free childcare once one partner earns over £100,000. Funding Mechanism: The £700 million annual cost will be offset by reversing public servant growth in non-departmental public bodies, generating a projected £1.6 billion savings by 2030.

The £700 million annual cost will be offset by reversing public servant growth in non-departmental public bodies, generating a projected £1.6 billion savings by 2030. Economic Rationale: Think-tank data indicates that thousands of parents actively restrict their income or turn down promotions to stay below the arbitrary earnings cap.

Unpacking the Economics of the Childcare Trap

The policy targets a structural quirk introduced in March 2023 under former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Under the existing framework, parents earning under £100,000 qualify for 30 hours of state-funded childcare for children under four years old. However, crossing that threshold by even a single pound strips families of the entire benefit. The Centre for the Analysis of Taxation (Centax) estimated that nearly 12,000 parents deliberately capped their earnings to preserve their childcare subsidies.

Further compounding the issue, the Centre for the Analysis of Taxation warned that by 2030, the average parent crossing the threshold would need to earn £124,000 just to break even after losing state support. For families navigating nursery costs in London, Institute for Fiscal Studies data cited by the Tories indicates a parent with two children in nursery would need to clear nearly £150,000 to offset the loss of free hours.

Kemi Badenoch vows to reinstate two-child benefit cap if Labour scraps it

Metric / Factor Current Policy Threshold Proposed Conservative Reform Income Cutoff Limit £100,000 individual earner Abolished to remove the cliff edge Estimated Annual Cost N/A (Status Quo) £700 million per year Identified Funding Source N/A £1.6 billion savings by 2030 via public body reductions Affected Population Approx. 12,000 capped earners (Centax) All parents facing the £100k tax trap

Political Contrast and Public Sector Savings

Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott criticized Labour for abolishing the two-child benefit cap while leaving high-earning families exposed to workforce disincentives, telling: The childcare cliff edge creates problems for families, workplaces and nurseries – it means promotions turned down, hours reduced and endless forms.

To fund the abolition of the cliff edge, Conservative officials plan to reverse staffing expansions across executive non-departmental public bodies—such as Arts Council England, the Environment Agency, and the Health and Safety Executive—instituted since 2016. Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith emphasized that the policy marks the initial phase of a broader strategy to simplify the tax code and reward career progression.

Official legislative details are expected as the Conservative conference continues.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.