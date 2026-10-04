Omani Co-Pilot Aboard Israel-Bound FlyDubai Flight Accused of Terrorist Attack

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A co-pilot accused of attacking his captain with a crash axe on an Israel-bound flight nearly crashed an aircraft carrying 182 people before being subdued by passengers and crew, according to the Associated Press, reported on Saturday. The violent episode aboard the FlyDubai aircraft on Wednesday occurred as the plane plummeted sharply, drawing international scrutiny to regional aviation security and pilot vetting protocols.

The co-pilot was identified as Hamam al-Hammami, according to three individuals with knowledge of the situation, including a Gulf and a Western diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization to speak publicly. According to a regional official and another person familiar with the matter, al-Hammami was previously barred from flying by Oman Air over concerns that he had adopted extremist views, subsequently being reassigned to an administrative position within the company before FlyDubai hired him.

Investigators from four regional countries, aided by the United States and other Western nations, are working to determine al-Hammami’s motives and whether he acted alone or maintained connections to extremist groups. The Gulf diplomat noted that while al-Hammami underwent standard pre-employment security checks, those screenings primarily focused on criminal convictions rather than digging deeper into potential radicalization backgrounds.

Axe-wielding FlyDubai co-pilot had been flagged over extremism concerns

The United Arab Emirates, which is leading the ongoing investigation, characterized the cockpit assault as a terrorist attack. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radicalization, though he provided no supporting evidence. The incident unfolded precisely one week before the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks that ignited the war in Gaza, and weeks ahead of a contentious Israeli election where security has emerged as a central issue.

Airline Background and Training Records

Records show that al-Hammami’s aviation background extended across multiple institutions prior to the incident. Royal Air Maroc confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press that the co-pilot completed a three-month theoretical training period with the Moroccan national carrier in 2025 as part of a pre-employment process, though his application was ultimately rejected. Additionally, Buckinghamshire New University spokesperson Keith Coles told the AP that al-Hammami previously finished a distance-learning course in aviation management at the English university but did not participate in any pilot training.

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Regional officials disclosed that al-Hammami was born in the UAE to a Syrian mother and an Omani father, through whom he acquired Omani nationality. Authorities have also noted that he previously traveled to Syria, though further details regarding those trips have not been publicly disclosed. Prior to the deletion of his digital footprint, al-Hammami maintained an Instagram account that remained active until the day of the flight before being abruptly removed.

Diplomatic and Security Implications

The attack has intensified questions surrounding how al-Hammami secured a position on a flight frequently carrying Israeli passengers, given strict Israeli security protocols. Israel maintains agreements with foreign carriers designed to prevent pilots from nations lacking diplomatic ties—such as Oman—from operating flights into the country. The UAE government, which has established a strong reputation for counter-extremism measures, faced immediate questions regarding oversight following the incident.

UAE: FlyDubai co-pilot attacked captain with cockpit's crash axe

FlyDubai acknowledged the gravity of the situation through a spokesperson who stated via email that the airline could not comment beyond official statements while conceding that numerous questions remain unanswered. Neither Oman Air nor the Omani government has issued public comments in response to repeated inquiries since Wednesday’s emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. As multi-national security agencies continue probing the co-pilot’s background, recovering captain Smit Machchhar received phone calls from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and a hospital visit from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.