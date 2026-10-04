More than a thousand years after his death, the remains of medieval ruler Czar Samuel have returned to Bulgaria following decades of fraught diplomatic negotiations with Greece. The military repatriation on Saturday marked a historic milestone for Bulgarian national identity, drawing thousands of citizens to a public square in Sofia to witness the arrival of the warrior emperor’s coffin.

A State Arrival and Decades of Diplomacy

The remains arrived at the capital on a military aircraft flanked by air force fighter jets, culminating a process that formally began when Bulgaria opened talks with its southern neighbor in 2007. Initial discussions stretched back nearly five decades, originating in the 1970s between then-Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis and Bulgaria’s communist leader Todor Zhivkov. Speaking at a handover ceremony held at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev marked the conclusion of the long-standing bilateral dispute. Following the ceremony, a military procession transferred the coffin to the sixth-century Church of Saint Sofia, where church officials note the medieval ruler was originally baptised.

Remains of medieval king Czar Samuel arrive in Bulgaria after decades of talks with Greece

The Mechanics of the Cultural Exchange

The return of Czar Samuel’s remains was part of a broader bilateral agreement signed by Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Bulgaria’s Culture Minister Evtim Miloshev. In exchange for the medieval bones and anthropological material excavated from the Basilica of St Achillios, Greece received 48 sacred objects. These artifacts—including icons, crosses, and ornate ecclesiastical vessels—were pillaged by Bulgarian troops in 1917 during World War I from northern Greek sites such as the Monastery of Panagia Eikosifoinissa and the Monastery of Timios Prodromos in Serres. These items had been safeguarded for more than a century at the National History Museum in Sofia, as outlined by source 5. The returned Greek artifacts remain on display at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki through November 5 before returning to their home monasteries and diocese.

Wider Precedents and Competing Claims

During the Thessaloniki ceremony, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used the occasion to address Greece’s ongoing campaign for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures from the British Museum. “The global community is essentially re-evaluating its longstanding stance on protecting cultural heritage,” Mitsotakis stated, adding that historical heirlooms cannot be treated as spoils of war. Meanwhile, Bulgaria is not the sole nation with historical claims to Czar Samuel. A massive statue of the czar in Skopje highlights North Macedonia’s claim. A bilateral historical commission recommended presenting Samuel as the head of a state that contemporary historiographers consider to be the First Bulgarian Empire, which spanned from 997 to 1014 and extended as far south as Lake Ohrid.

Photo: AP News