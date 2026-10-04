Tom Kim Secures Military Exemption After Asian Games Gold

PGA Tour golfer Tom Kim secured an exemption from mandatory military service in South Korea after winning the men’s individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games at Kasugai Country Club’s East Course in Japan.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Schedule Freedom: Unburdened by upcoming conscription deadlines, Kim can now commit fully to multi-year major championship preparations and the 2028 Olympic Games at Riviera Country Club.

The Pressure Cooker at Kasugai Country Club

Tom Kim arrived in Japan facing a career-altering week immediately after competing for the International team at the 2026 Presidents Cup in Medinah, Illinois, GOLF.com reported. South Korean able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required by law to serve up to 21 months in the defense forces. While past PGA Tour professionals like Sangmoon Bae and Seung-yul Noh served during their physical peaks with visible impacts on their playing careers, the South Korean government grants exemptions to athletes who capture an Olympic medal of any color or a gold medal at the Asian Games. Entering the final round with a fragile one-shot lead over Japan’s Kazuki Higa and Taiwan’s Wang Wei-hsuan, Kim confronted an immense mental burden.

Spurred by a text message from his idol and friend Tiger Woods that morning telling him simply to be himself, Kim delivered a brilliant closing round. Recovering his composure, Kim tapped in for a final-round 6-under 64 to finish the 72-stroke event at 18-under par, claiming victory by three strokes over the chasing field. Fellow South Korean competitor S.H. Kim was not as fortunate; while Tom claimed individual gold, South Korea’s three-man team finished two shots behind China to settle for the silver medal, according to The Korea Times.

Golfer Tournament Final Round Score Total Score Result Tom Kim (KOR) Asian Games (Men’s Individual) 64 (-6) 18-under Gold Medal (Military Exemption) Kazuki Higa (JPN) Asian Games (Men’s Individual) – 15-under Silver / Tied Wang Ding (CHN) Asian Games (Men’s Individual) – 15-under Silver / Tied S. Kaewkanjana (THA) Asian Games (Men’s Individual) – 15-under Silver / Tied

Unloading the Weight of Conscription

Dropping his putter and gazing toward the sky, the young star let out a loud roar of relief. With the exemption secured, Kim bypasses the standard 18-to-21-month hiatus that has previously derailed the momentum of several top-tier Asian players on major professional circuits, keeping millions of dollars in potential career earnings intact.

Photo: bbc.com

“I feel like I have been unloading things off my shoulders all season, like taking water buckets out of my bag,” Kim said, as quoted by GOLF.com. Having successfully navigated the most high-stakes week of his professional life straight off a transatlantic flight from the Presidents Cup, Kim can now focus entirely on his PGA Tour schedule. His sights are already set on representing his country again at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, though he joked that his immediate plan for his famous mentor involved sending Tiger Woods a photo of himself biting his newly won gold medal.

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