Citizen Releases Seven New Solar-Powered Japanese Craft Watches

Citizen is rolling out seven distinct solar-powered Japanese craft watches featuring satellite-syncing movements, structural color technology, and traditional Tosa washi paper dials.

Green Flash and Purple Aurora Attesa 50th Anniversary Editions

Marking fifty years of Eco-Drive technology, the new Attesa lineup introduces two striking 1,500-piece worldwide limited editions. The Green Flash (CC4084-83Z) utilizes a layered dial engineered to mimic the emerald optical phenomenon seen at sunset. Its sibling, the Purple Aurora (CC4085-81Z), draws inspiration from northern lights, employing structural color technology across its violet dial.

Inside houses Citizen’s flagship F950 Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS movement. The onboard architecture enables the watches to sync with global satellites and adjust to new time zones in as little as three seconds.

Citizen Just Released a 3.88mm Solar Watch — Eco-Drive One 2026

Traditional Craftsmanship in the AQ4100-65X and AQ4106-00B

Moving away from high-tech GPS gadgetry, the AQ4100-65X pairs the brand’s solar-powered movement with a crimson dial crafted from traditional Tosa Washi paper. Limited to 300 examples globally, it operates on the high-accuracy A060 calibre.

The movement delivers an annual accuracy of ±5 seconds without ever requiring a battery change. Meanwhile, the AQ4106-00B adopts a softer approach. It features a white Unryushi washi paper dial interwoven with delicate gold fibers housed in a Sakura Pink-treated Super Titanium case. Limited to just 230 pieces, it includes a brown crocodile leather strap and an 18-month power reserve.

Forged Carbon and Quantum Physics Inspiration in Series 8 and PHOTON

The Series 8 NB6092-01ECitizen combines a forged-carbon dial with a Damascus-steel bezel, paired with an in-house automatic movement featuring GMT functionality.

Drawing inspiration from the double-slit experiment in quantum physics, the Eco-Drive PHOTON (BJ6560-53W) debuts a new generation of light-powered technology capable of running for a year from a full charge. A black DLC-coated variant, the BJ6569-59X, rounds out the lineup with gold detailing and a vivid purple seconds hand.