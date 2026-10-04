Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah Over Delhi Police Allegations at Jantar Mantar

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police. This followed an allegation by a female journalist who stated that a police officer groped her and fled during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Demonstrators demanded the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged assault. The demonstration formed part of broader rallies organized against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Amit Shah Over Police Misconduct

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi shared videos and photographs documenting the demonstration. He pressed Home Minister Amit Shah for accountability, given that the Delhi Police operate directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs, reported newsable.asianetnews.com.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Amit Shah’s Photo Inside Delhi Police Station

A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn’t that the police’s basic duty? They haven’t even done that.

Gandhi also highlighted wider allegations of heavy-handed tactics by law enforcement during Saturday’s events. Beyond the journalist’s accusations, protesters reported that police snatched cameras, dragged reporters, and detained roughly 1,000 people by Friday and Saturday. These actions, Gandhi argued, compound previous instances of alleged misconduct involving female demonstrators and security personnel.

Controversy Surrounding Electoral Roll Protests and Arrests

The unrest at Jantar Mantar began when members of the All India Students’ Association attempted to breach police barricades. Notable figures, including AISA president Neha Bora, senior advocates Prashant Bhushan, and Kapil Sibal, joined the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, according to newsable.asianetnews.com.

Photo: thestatesman.com

The demonstrations coincide with internal friction within the Election Commission itself. Reports recently surfaced detailing that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over a ten-month period regarding electoral roll decisions and technology systems. While the poll panel dismissed claims of institutional dissent, describing the inputs as part of a standard administrative process, public skepticism has intensified protests.

Event Detail Reported Fact Date of Escalation Saturday, October 3, 2026 Primary Location Jantar Mantar, New Delhi Core Allegation Female journalist groped by police officer Official Oversight Delhi Police (Ministry of Home Affairs)

As the sit-in at Jantar Mantar continues, questions remain regarding how the Ministry of Home Affairs will address the mounting pressure from opposition leaders and the journalistic community.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Questions Cop Over Amit Shah's Photo In Police Station | VIRAL | #Shorts