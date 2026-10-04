Minnesota Defeats Michigan 20-14 for First Time Since 2014

Holding the Little Brown Jug high in front of a jubilant home crowd, the Minnesota Golden Gophers ended a 49-year home drought against their rivals with a 20-14 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. The win marks Minnesota’s first victory over Michigan since 2014, shifting the momentum in a 134-year-old Big Ten series.

Golden Gophers Overwhelm Struggling Bryce Underwood

Minnesota’s defense stymied Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood all afternoon. Underwood managed just 10 completions on 21 attempts for 101 yards, adding 20 rushing yards on 10 carries. The Wolverines signal-caller was sacked three times, extending an active streak where he has been sacked at least once in 15 consecutive Football Bowl Subdivision games, per ESPN Research.

After tossing two first-half interceptions, Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey rebounded early in the fourth quarter to deliver the go-ahead touchdown pass to Darius Taylor. Second-half interceptions by Aydan West and Zack Harden repeatedly halted Michigan drives and set up crucial scoring opportunities for the Gophers, who improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck captured the emotional weight of the rivalry win after the final whistle. “Other than my marriage and my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life,” Fleck said.

Offensive Struggles Deepen for Michigan Under Kyle Whittingham

The Wolverines dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play following the defeat. Under new coach Kyle Whittingham, Michigan has now failed to reach the 20-point threshold in four of its first five games of the season. The offense sputtered in the second half, managing just 24 total plays for 82 yards.

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” Whittingham said when asked to assess his team’s identity. “I’ve been in this profession 40-some years, and this is the biggest challenge I’ve had. I promise you we’re going to figure it out. … Everything’s in play.”

Michigan’s lone defensive bright spot arrived late in the first half when North Dakota State transfer and Minnesota native Nathaniel Staehling intercepted an off-balance throw and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown, briefly giving the Wolverines a 14-7 lead with 2:48 remaining before halftime. However, the offense failed to capitalize down the stretch, culminating when Underwood’s fourth-and-5 pass from midfield sailed out of bounds with 37 seconds remaining.

“I’ll sit down with the entire offense and get everybody’s input and perspective,” Whittingham said. “There’s nobody more frustrated than Coach Beck. His track record is fantastic as an OC. We may have to make some tough decisions. The results are unacceptable right now. … We have to figure out what is going haywire on offense.”