S&P 500 vs. Nasdaq 100: Which Is Better for Long-Term Investing?

Für langfristig orientierte Anleger in US-Aktien decken sowohl der S&P 500 als auch der Nasdaq 100 große US-Unternehmen ab, weisen jedoch Unterschiede auf. TradingKey reported that while both cover major firms like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, they differ sharply in sector distribution, historical returns, and volatility profiles.

What is the structural difference between the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100?

The S&P 500 covers roughly 500 large publicly traded US companies, representing about 80 percent of the investable US stock market capitalization. It spans technology, finance, healthcare, industrials, consumer goods, and energy, serving as the benchmark for the US large-cap market. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 consists of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, utilizing a modified market-capitalization weighting. It excludes financial stocks entirely and carries a much heavier concentration in the technology sector, resulting in a stronger growth profile than the S&P 500.

Which index delivers higher long-term returns?

Historical data shows the Nasdaq 100 holding a clear performance advantage over long horizons. According to data from Nasdaq, the cumulative total return of the Nasdaq 100 from the end of 2007 through the end of 2025 reached approximately 1,342 percent. The S&P 500 returned about 560 percent over the same timeframe. This translates to annualized returns of roughly 16.0 percent for the Nasdaq 100 and 11.0 percent for the S&P 500.

S&P 500 vs Nasdaq-100: Which Is Better for the Next 10 Years? 📈 #investing #stockmarket #finance

This outperformance was driven by rapid expansion among mega-cap tech and growth names such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon, alongside secular tailwinds from cloud computing, smartphones, the internet, and artificial intelligence. However, past performance does not guarantee future results. If tech sector growth slows or valuations compress, the performance gap could narrow.

How do volatility and risk compare between the two indices?

Higher returns come paired with elevated volatility. From late 2007 to late 2025, the annualized volatility of the Nasdaq 100 stood at approximately 22.9 percent, compared to 20.1 percent for the S&P 500. Because the Nasdaq 100 concentrates heavily on technology and growth equities, its drawdowns are sharper during rising interest rate cycles or sector corrections. During the Federal Reserve’s rapid rate hikes in 2022, high-valuation tech shares suffered heavy sell-offs, causing the Nasdaq 100 to fall significantly harder than the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 absorbs sector-specific shocks better due to its broad allocation across financials, healthcare, industry, energy, and staples. Its primary advantage lies in superior sector diversification.

Which index fits different long-term investment strategies?

For investors seeking exposure to broader US economic growth while mitigating single-sector risk, the S&P 500 serves as a stable core holding. Its balanced sector allocation provides a smoother long-term investment experience.

For investors who hold strong conviction in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cloud computing, and mega-cap tech, and who can tolerate larger drawdowns, the Nasdaq 100 offers greater growth potential despite higher valuation risks and sector concentration.