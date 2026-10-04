Tottenham considers signing Oh Hyun-gyu after Son Heung-min’s tip

Tottenham legend Son Heung-min (LAFC) Reports have emerged that a recommendation was made to the club to recruit Oh Hyun-kyu (Besiktas).. Turkish media outlet ‘Turkish Football’ reported on the 1st that Son Heung-min recommended the signing of Oh Hyun-kyu to Tottenham.

Tottenham invested £300 million (approximately 570 billion won) in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad under manager Roberto De Zebri, but they are currently at the bottom of the 2026-27 English Premier League (EPL) with two draws and three losses. Amidst this situation, ‘To the Lane and Back,’ a Tottenham news outlet, reported on the 30th that the club is considering signing Oh Hyun-kyu in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Performance at Besiktas and changes in playing time

After performing outstandingly for Genk last season, Oh Hyun-kyu transferred to Besiktas during the winter transfer window; since arriving in the Turkish league, he has recorded 12 attacking points with 8 goals and 4 assists in a total of 16 matches. However, as Besiktas strengthened its attack this summer by signing Dušan Vlahović, Oh Hyun-kyu’s playing time has decreased. On the other hand Tottenham still has concerns regarding the front-line striker position..

Photo: mydaily.co.kr

Why Tottenham was interested in Oh Hyun-kyu's style