Tottenham considers signing Oh Hyun-gyu after Son Heung-min's tip

Tottenham considers signing Oh Hyun-gyu after Son Heung-min’s tip

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Tottenham legend Son Heung-min (LAFC) Reports have emerged that a recommendation was made to the club to recruit Oh Hyun-kyu (Besiktas).. Turkish media outlet ‘Turkish Football’ reported on the 1st that Son Heung-min recommended the signing of Oh Hyun-kyu to Tottenham.

Tottenham invested £300 million (approximately 570 billion won) in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad under manager Roberto De Zebri, but they are currently at the bottom of the 2026-27 English Premier League (EPL) with two draws and three losses. Amidst this situation, ‘To the Lane and Back,’ a Tottenham news outlet, reported on the 30th that the club is considering signing Oh Hyun-kyu in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Performance at Besiktas and changes in playing time

After performing outstandingly for Genk last season, Oh Hyun-kyu transferred to Besiktas during the winter transfer window; since arriving in the Turkish league, he has recorded 12 attacking points with 8 goals and 4 assists in a total of 16 matches. However, as Besiktas strengthened its attack this summer by signing Dušan Vlahović, Oh Hyun-kyu’s playing time has decreased. On the other hand Tottenham still has concerns regarding the front-line striker position..

Tottenham considers signing Oh Hyun-gyu after Son Heung-min's tip
Photo: mydaily.co.kr

Why Tottenham was interested in Oh Hyun-kyu's style

Turkish Football’ about Oh Hyun-kyu He possesses good physicality, applies high-pressure forward, and actively challenges defenders. This is the style Tottenham needs.…assessed. Tottenham had shown interest in Oh Hyun-kyu even before last summer’s transfer window, and at the time, the UK’s ’90min’ Oh Hyun-kyu has been included in Tottenham’s transfer list.He said.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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