One year after six United Nations Security Council resolutions snapped back into force on September 27, 2025, at 20:00 EDT, a group of governments has reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Iran from developing sensitive nuclear and ballistic missile activities.

The Snapback Mechanism and Nuclear Non-Compliance

The re-imposition of UN Security Council resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010) occurred on September 27, 2025. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the snapback process following Tehran’s sustained failure to honor its core nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Twelve months after that administrative threshold, the participating nations, including the signatory states of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), are tightening coordination to prevent any illicit transfer of sensitive dual-use technology and are reiterating their commitment to continue implementing all relevant obligations listed in the reinstated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The coalition’s renewed framework explicitly targets the supply, sale, or transfer of items, materials, equipment, goods, and technology that could directly contribute to advanced nuclear enrichment, proliferation-sensitive nuclear activities, or the development and systems required to deliver nuclear payloads, as well as enforcing restrictions related to the supply, sale, or transfer of arms and related material from or to Iran. Signatories have pledged to maintain internal legal authority and sufficient domestic capabilities capable of neutralizing clandestine procurement networks and countering Iran’s proliferation-sensitive activities.

Enforcement Priorities Under the PSI Framework

Under the terms of the 2003 Interdiction Principles, which affirm adherence to relevant international norms and legal frameworks including UN Security Council resolutions, participating governments are implementing four specific operational measures to suppress proliferation activities.

Finally, states are deploying targeted interdiction operations and undertaking specific, appropriate actions to support interdiction efforts related to Iran’s proliferation activities.

Global Coordination and Ongoing Restrictions

The participating states, comprising the governments of the United States of America, Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belize, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, the Federated States of Micronesia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, the Marshall Islands, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Yemen, have formally welcomed all efforts at the national level to enforce the reinstated resolutions rigorously. This unified stance reflects long-standing international anxiety regarding the trajectory of Iran’s atomic program. The coalition intends to maintain continuous operational alignment to intercept any prohibited trade involving ballistic missiles, sensitive nuclear R&D, or conventional arms transfers restricted by the restored UN mandates.