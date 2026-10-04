Tyler Adams Named USMNT Captain Ahead of Mexico Clash

As the United States men’s national soccer team prepares to face Mexico, the rivalry enters a transformed era under new leadership while retaining its characteristically fierce hostility. Just over 24 hours before kickoff, Pochettino named Tyler Adams the team’s new captain, replacing the recently retired Tim Ream. Pochettino described Adams as the “perfect” choice due to the leadership and experience he brings to the squad.

Saturday’s match marks Adams’ fifth appearance against Mexico. He scored his first international goal against Mexico during a 2018 friendly, while his three subsequent matches in the fixture were all finals—a reflection of both teams’ regional dominance. Now wearing the armband, Adams reflected on how his perspective has evolved since his early days in the fixture.

“I remember my first game,” Adams recalled on Friday. “I was just running around like a madman. I just wanted to have an impact in any way possible, and, being 18 or 19 years old, you’re not necessarily understanding tactically how disciplined you have to be in these games or, emotionally, how controlled you need to be in these games. You just go out there, have fun, and try and be yourself.”

USMNT captain Tyler Adams on criticism, non-call of Mexico's handball and year one of Pochettino

History, Festivity, and On-Field Hostility

For players who have experienced the fixture firsthand, translating the emotional weight of the matchup remains difficult. The fixture is rarely described as friendly; instead, it is characterized by physical altercations, on-field scraps, and constant controversy.

“Dislike, hate – it’s a rivalry,” Adams said. “It’s however you want to describe a rivalry… It’s gone on for a long time. There’s a lot of history there, and history creates that rivalry, of course, but you just want that winning advantage, so you do anything you can do to win.”

Sergiño Dest, who was famously sent off against Mexico following a heated scrap in the CONCACAF Nations League final, echoed those sentiments regarding the intensity of the pitch.

“It’s going to be like a little war on the field, you know?” Dest said. “Obviously, these are the toughest games, and you will feel it.”

USMNT Midfielders Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman talk prior Team USA's game vs Mexico

Historical Dominance and the Changing Pendulum

Historically, Mexico has stood as the regional powerhouse, claiming 10 Gold Cups compared to the USMNT’s seven. Across 79 all-time meetings, Mexico holds 38 victories to the United States’ 24.

However, the competitive balance has shifted over recent decades. Some observers trace the modern shift back to the United States’ 2-0 victory at the 2002 World Cup, while others point to 2012, when the USMNT secured its first-ever victory at the Estadio Azteca.

Former USMNT midfielder Joe Corona understood the deep cultural impact of those fixtures. Having briefly represented Mexico as a youth international before switching allegiances, Corona experienced the unique pressure faced by Mexican-American players.

“I remember when I had those games against Mexico, and we beat them a few times,” Corona said. “I was playing for Xolos at the time, and when I would go back, even the Xolos fans would give it to me. They would talk smack like during games, and I was their player! I was kind of an idol because I had won a championship with them. It just goes to show how the rivalry can affect you.”

Recent Runs and the Next Generation

In recent years, momentum has swung back and forth between the two federations. While the USMNT enjoyed a sustained period of dominance during Gregg Berhalter’s tenure, Mexico has recently mounted a strong response. Mexico currently holds both the Gold Cup and Nations League titles, while also maintaining success at the youth international levels.

With both federations frequently colliding in youth tournaments, younger prospects are getting familiar with the rivalry at an early stage. Whether that preparation fully translates to the senior international level remains the central question as Adams and his teammates step onto the pitch for the latest chapter of this historic clash.