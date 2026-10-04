Early Prime Day Deals Go Live on Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

Amazon has confirmed that its autumn Prime Big Deal Days sale will run on October 6 and 7. Ahead of the two-day event, retailers have already rolled out early discounts across smartwatches, fitness trackers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Prime Big Deal Days Schedule and Early Price Cuts

While the official two-day event is just days away, major discounts are already live across multiple product categories.

Shoppers looking to secure a wearable device ahead of the main rush can find significant price reductions on fitness trackers from Garmin, Fitbit, and Samsung.

Prime Big Deal Days Starts Oct 6: 60 Deals Already LIVE (Up to 57% OFF)

Amazon does not reveal its deals until the Prime Day sale starts, but it has confirmed that shoppers can expect offers from popular home, tech, and beauty brands.

Early Garmin and Fitbit Smartwatch Offers

Fitness enthusiasts and runners have several options among early-bird wearable deals. Per expert review, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is described as an excellent fitness-focused smartwatch that delivers accurate heart rate measurements, actionable health insights, and key lifestyle features and boasts a robust 11-day battery life, onboard music storage, nap tracking, and a specialized wheelchair mode, alongside an aesthetically stunning fitness tracker-smartwatch hybrid design featuring a bright, responsive AMOLED touchscreen and sleek, rounded appearance.

Photo: Pcmag

With this watch, users get built-in GPS, over 40 exercise modes, all-day activity and heart-rate tracking, sleep, stress, and daily readiness monitoring, plus compatibility with both iOS and Android and the ability to connect to exercise machines.

Other notable early discounts include the Garmin Forerunner 165 featuring a 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display, 11-day battery, built-in GPS, running dynamics, HRV status, Garmin Pay, and 5 ATM water resistance, reduced to $199.99 from $249.99 as a clear choice for athletes looking to optimize their performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has also dropped significantly in price down to $185.00 from $249.99, featuring revised gesture controls, dual-frequency GPS, improved storage, a faster processor, and Galaxy AI integration.

Apple Watch and Tablet Price Adjustments

Apple devices—which are not often on sale—are seeing pre-event markdowns. Just a few days out from Prime Day, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is discounted to $699.97 from $899. Featuring a rugged titanium case and a strong sapphire crystal display built for serious adventures, it packs advanced health and fitness tracking including ECG, sleep, and heart-rate monitoring, dual-frequency GPS, custom workouts, training load, and up to 42 hours of battery life.

Photo: ZDNET

In the tablet category, ZDNET staff writer Maria Diaz notes that finding a good deal on an iPad is like hitting the electronics gold mine, particularly because Apple raised the starting prices of all iPads by at least $100 over the past few months. Among the best early October Prime Day iPad deals is the 1TB Apple iPad Air with the M2 processor marked down to $799 from its original $1,249 price. Released in 2024, this formidable iPad marries many of the best iPad Pro features with affordability. Other options include the 2021 base model refurbished Apple iPad 9 on sale for $175 from $329 in excellent condition with no cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away, and the 2TB-capacity Apple iPad Pro designed for the ultimate power user priced at $2,499 down from its original $2,699. Additionally, the Apple Pencil Pro—the most natural stylus for the iPad featuring pressure sensitivity and low latency—is available for $99 down from $129, though it is only compatible with specific models including the iPad Pro (M4, M5), iPad Air (M2, M3, M4), and iPad mini (A17 Pro).

Frequently Asked Questions About the October Shopping Event

Do I need a paid subscription to access early discounts?

While non-prime shoppers can still shop and save during Big Deal Days, scoring the best deals requires signing up for an Amazon Prime membership.