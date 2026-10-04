Jinan First Spring Scenic Area Offers Ticket Stub Discounts

The “Moon-Full Birthday, Spring Reflects the East” dual-festival garden party in Jinan is pairing major tour ticket stubs with local venue discounts, offering 9折 on “Baotu Night Painting” and Daming Lake performances, plus up to 最低5折 off official cultural and creative merchandise through October 7.

The Bottom Line

Ticket stubs from the Phoenix Legend concert unlock discounts on “Baotu Night Painting” and Daming Lake performances, and official cultural and creative merchandise within the First Spring Scenic Area.

Live programming includes traditional Sichuan opera face-changing at Wulongtan Park and open-mic sessions along Daming Lake.

Outdoor performances and historic evening boat shows are subject to local weather conditions and operational pacing.

Baotu Spring Park Heritage Performances and Evening Light Shows

Daily morning and afternoon schedules at the Baotu Spring Bai雪楼 (Bai雪楼) host rotating six-minute classical dance sets. Performances feature paired musical arrangements against historic architecture, running every thirty minutes from 10:00 to 17:00. These daytime routines highlight traditional Jinan aesthetics.

Baotu Spring Scenic Area in early winter is colorful and unique

After dusk, the Baotu Night Painting production uses the natural gardens and springs as open-air theatrical backdrops. The evening staging maps local historical lineages through synchronized projection mapping and traditional performance arts.

Wulongtan Park Live Music and Family Activities

Across the water at Wulongtan Park, daytime programming shifts toward family-oriented folk traditions and variety acts. Sichuan opera face-changing, Monkey King theatrical displays, and comedy routines fill the morning hours through October 4. Live band performances provide mid-day musical acts, contrasting with the park’s interactive children’s crayfish-catching zones designed for holiday family traffic.

Jinan, China: First Impression of the capital of Shandong Province – The City of Springs

Daming Lake Historical Parades and Barhop Carnivals

Costumed NPCs traverse Daming Lake’s walking paths in lantern-dance processions starting from the southwest gate toward the Chaoran Tower plaza. The evening hours transition into the Minghu Night Barhop Carnival along the lake’s western shore. Jazz-rock sets, local craft brews, and open-mic participant stages keep crowds moving past standard park closing hours.

Location Primary Attraction Schedule & Timing Baotu Spring (Bai雪楼) Guofeng classical dance rotations Daily 10:00–17:00 (6-min sets) Wulongtan Park Folk arts, face-changing, live bands October 1–7 (Morning & Afternoon) Daming Lake (Chaoran Tower) Costumed NPC parades & poetry duels October 4–6 (Evening routes) Daming Lake West Shore Night Barhop Carnival & open mic Continuing through October 7

Visitors seeking to redeem promotional pricing must present valid Phoenix Legend concert credentials at designated ticketing windows within the First Spring Scenic Area.