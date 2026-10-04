Mleiha National Park Hosts Special Astronomy Event for Saturn Opposition

Saturn reaches opposition on October 4, 2026, an event where the planet sits directly opposite the sun from Earth. Sharjah24 reported that the Mleiha National Park scheduled a viewing event at its Al Mleiha Rest House to give families and astronomy enthusiasts a clear look at the planet’s rings and moons through specialized telescopes. Mleiha National Park organized a special astronomical experience inviting astronomy enthusiasts, families, and interested individuals to explore the secrets of the universe, and the Al Mleiha Rest House welcomed visitors to provide an experience combining scientific discovery and the magic of the desert sky of Mleiha in calm and inspiring atmospheres.

Saturn Reaches Opposition and Maximum Brightness

During this alignment, Earth sits directly between Saturn and the sun. This positioning makes the second-largest planet in the solar system shine brighter than usual and stay visible all night long, rising in the eastern sky after sunset and remaining visible until dawn. After Saturn’s rings disappeared in 2025, they return to view today with the planet’s opposition to the sun in October 2026, marking an ideal opportunity to observe its distinctive rings and moons and explore the details of this unique planet up close in an experience that enriches astronomical knowledge and opens a window onto the wonders of the solar system.

Discover the Magic of Mleiha National Park

Public Stargazing Events Across the Region

Specialists led guided viewing sessions designed to transition participants from casual stargazing to a deeper understanding of celestial mechanics. Mleiha National Park continued its efforts to promote awareness of astronomy and planets by turning this phenomenon into a simplified educational experience supervised by specialists to introduce the importance of observing the sky away from sources of light pollution, with explanations and direct observation opportunities aiming to help visitors of all ages move from merely contemplating the night sky to a deeper understanding of the celestial phenomena and bodies that fill it, while the evening granted guests an opportunity to step away from the bustle of life and enjoy tranquility in exploring the planetary world, complemented by Mleiha’s panoramic views allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of the desert and cementing the park as a leading destination for specialized astronomical experiences. Meanwhile, Qatar Calendar House announced that residents in Qatar could view the yellow-hued planet with the naked eye above the eastern horizon starting at 5:19 p.m. local time, reaching its highest point at an altitude of 67 degrees toward the southern horizon at 11:24 p.m., according to SOURCE 5.

Coordinated Astronomical Outreach Initiatives

SOURCE 4 reports that Arab astronomical coordinators organized a unified Saturn observation initiative split into two phases on October 2 and October 9. Participating teams connected via Zoom to share viewing experiences under the International Astronomical Union’s “100 Hours of Astronomy” global project. These sessions also coincided with World Space Week, which runs from October 4 through October 10 under the theme “A New Perspective on the Solar System.”

Photo: الإمارات اليوم

Additional Celestial Alignments in October 2026

SOURCE 4 reports that a crescent moon will appear close to Mars and the Beehive Cluster on October 5, while the Orionid meteor shower begins its activity cycle on October 2 and peaks between October 21 and 22, producing up to 20 meteors per hour under dark skies, according to SOURCE 3. The Draconid meteor shower is slated to peak on the night of October 8 and 9, offering a moderate display under a thin waning crescent moon. The comet Halley has not passed close to the sun since 1986 and will not return until 2061, with its debris returning as the Orionid meteors visible from Paris and the entire Ile-de-France region starting October 2, 2026, and remaining visible until November 7, 2026, featuring a relatively wide peak on the nights of October 20-21 and October 22-23, traveling at speeds approaching 66 kilometers per second and sometimes leaving glowing trails or bright fireballs, while the Southern Taurids activity period runs from September 20 through November 20.

Unresolved Weather Factors and Future Alignments

Organizers split the regional Arab Saturn observation campaign across two separate dates in early October specifically to accommodate potential weather disruptions. Saturn returns to opposition annually, with the next alignment scheduled for October 18, 2027, following its previous opposition on September 21, 2025.

Mleiha National Park – Omar Al Ali, Manager, Mleiha & Strategic Projects