Hōlei Sea Arch collapses into Pacific Ocean

The famed Hōlei Sea Arch on Hawaii’s southern coast has collapsed into the Pacific Ocean, ending a landmark history that spanned more than 550 years, according to the National Park Service as reported by The Guardian. The geological feature stood at approximately 90 feet, or 27 meters, high within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. Formed from ancient lava flows, the arch was created through differential erosion as ocean waves gradually wore away rock along natural cracks and weaker sections.

Hōlei Sea Arch Collapses into the Pacific After More Than Five Centuries

While the exact timing of the collapse remains unknown, park officials confirmed that the structure was still standing on Wednesday, September 23, when the park was temporarily closed due to Tropical Storm Nolo. By Sunday night, September 27, the arch had fallen. The closure window for The Independent coincided with the storm’s passage, which brought heavy rain and severe winds to the region.

Photo: Cbsnews

Years of Coastal Instability and Storm Damage Preceded the Fall

The loss of the landmark was not entirely unexpected, as park officials and scientific agencies had long noted the vulnerability of the coastal cliffs. According to FOX Weather, the cliffs and the surrounding area sustained significant damage during the 2018 eruption and summit collapse of Kīlauea, which triggered numerous earthquakes across the Big Island.

Those tectonic events introduced new cracks and instability that forced the National Park Service to close the original viewing area in January 2020, later establishing a safer vantage point further inland. Later that same year, large surf generated by Tropical Storm Darby broke off a portion of rock from the arch’s lower section. The United States Geological Survey noted that the constant battering of ocean waves against the pillars meant the structure had a limited lifespan and would eventually crumble.

Hawaii’s Hōlei Sea Arch collapses into the ocean

Park Officials Issue Urgent Warnings Following Unauthorized Access

Following the collapse, the National Park Service described the event as the latest transformation of the park’s remote and rugged coastline in statements shared on social media and reported by CNN. Officials shared before-and-after photographs illustrating the stark change in the coastal landscape.

In response to images circulating on social media showing individuals crossing barriers, park authorities issued strict safety warnings. The National Park Service cautioned that visitors entering the closed areas near the former site of the arch are putting themselves and first responders at great risk of falling and drowning along the rough, wave-swept coast, where vertical drop-offs present severe falling hazards, as detailed by CBS News. The name Hōlei originates from a small endemic plant belonging to the milkweed family, according to historical park records.

Photo: FOX Weather

Active Hurricane Season Compounds Regional Pressures

The collapse occurred during an unusually active storm season in the Pacific. Hurricane Nolo, which rapidly intensified on September 24 with winds reaching 155 mph, marked the third major storm to impact Hawaii in recent months, following hurricanes Lala in August and Lowell in early September. Governor Josh Green noted that federal resources and assistance were approved by the federal administration to aid the state in its recovery from the storm damage that previously flooded roads and homes, toppled trees, and caused widespread power outages across the islands.