Faena New York Expands Chelsea Hotel With Secret Club and Cabaret Theater

Faena New York is expanding its West Chelsea luxury footprint at 11th Avenue and 18th Street with a restricted-access club called El Secreto and a street-level cabaret theater, New York Post reported.

The upcoming venues follow the September 2025 opening of the 120-room hotel, which brings a hospitality model centered on dining, art, spa services, and performances from Buenos Aires and Miami to Manhattan. Nightly room rates at the property begin at USD 1,395, and the hotel was named Best New Hotel in the 2026 Virtuoso Global Awards.

The Design and Layout of the New Spaces

The New York Post reported that El Secreto will feature an undisclosed location within the building and a room designed by Chilean conceptual artist Sebastián Errázuriz. Following that launch, the property will open Teatro Faena at street level. This venue adopts the format of the brand’s Miami cabaret, combining classic Hollywood references with works by Argentine artist Andrés Reisinger.

Faena Nueva York – HABITACIÓN DELUXE CON CAMA KING SIZE

Describing the expansion, founder Alan Faena stated that the city has historically served as a hub for creativity and innovation, and that the hotel aims to amplify that spirit. The property’s existing public spaces already feature works by Diego Gravinese, Keith Haring, and other visual artists, alongside design elements ranging from animal prints to travertine marble flooring.

Real Estate Precedents and Property Background

The hotel occupies a building originally designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels as a Six Senses hotel and residential project with units exceeding USD 50 million. Construction stalled after developer HFZ filed for bankruptcy, leading to the departure of Six Senses. Real estate developer Steve Witkoff subsequently stepped in with financing from Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, paving the way for the Faena partnership.

The aesthetic shifted from the initial minimalist plans toward a design dominated by red tones, Art Déco influences, and large-scale art installations. Guests at the September 2025 opening included high-profile figures such as Cher and Nicole Kidman.

Project Milestone Details Original Concept Designed by Bjarke Ingels for Six Senses and luxury residences Development Shift HFZ bankruptcy halts construction; Witkoff and Access Industries step in Hotel Opening Inaugurated in September 2025 at 11th Avenue and 18th Street Recent Accolades Named Best New Hotel at the 2026 Virtuoso Global Awards

Beyond the guest rooms and upcoming entertainment venues, the property houses the Living Room salon, Francis Mallmann’s La Boca restaurant, and the 17,000-square-foot Tierra Santa Healing House spa, which opened in June with a hammam, treatment rooms, and South American-inspired therapies.