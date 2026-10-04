Elena Rybakina Loses to Alina Charaeva in Beijing

Freshly crowned World No. 1 Elena Rybakina suffered a stunning opening-match exit at the WTA Masters in Beijing on October 3, 2026, falling 6:3, 4:6, 3:6 to world No. 118 Alina Charaeva.

Rybakina Struggles Under the Weight of Expectations

Stepping onto the court for her very first match as the WTA’s top-ranked singles player, Rybakina battled visible nerves. Having claimed her second Grand Slam crown of the season at Flushing Meadows to secure the No. 1 ranking, the heavy favorite was expected to dispatch an opponent ranked outside the top one hundred easily. Instead, unforced errors mounted rapidly.

Rybakina sprayed a staggering 48 unforced errors throughout the contest. Her trademark first serve—normally one of the most lethal weapons on the women’s tour—failed to bail her out when pressure spiked.

Elena Rybakina vs. Alina Charaeva | 2026 Beijing Round 2 | WTA Match Highlights

Charaeva Capitalizes on Fearless Play

Alina Charaeva had virtually nothing to lose and played with total freedom. The qualifier maintained exceptional depth on her groundstrokes, repeatedly forcing the two-time Grand Slam champion into defensive scrambles and erratic replies.

OptaAce highlighted the rarity of the collapse, posting on X that since 1975, Charaeva is just the second player to defeat a World No. 1 in their opponent’s maiden match holding the WTA’s top ranking, following Kristina Mladenovic in Dubai in 2019. The pressure mounted visibly in the decider, where Rybakina opened the final game with a double fault before sealing her own fate with another misfire.

Match Metric Elena Rybakina Alina Charaeva WTA Ranking 1 118 Unforced Errors 48 – Grand Slam Titles (2026) 2 0 Result Lost (6-3, 4-6, 3-6) Won (6-3, 4-6, 3-6)

Title Defense Implications and the Race to Shenzhen

The shock loss halts a remarkable consistency for Rybakina, marking her first defeat against an opponent ranked outside the top 100 since May 2025 at the Rome Masters against Bianca Andreescu. For Charaeva, the victory marks her fourth career top-50 scalp and her maiden win against a top-30 opponent.

With this early exit, Rybakina faces a daunting defensive workload over the autumn Asian swing. She must defend quarterfinal points in Wuhan, semifinal points in Tokyo, and title-winning points at both Ningbo and the WTA Finals. Charaeva advances to the third round in Beijing, where she will face British player Sonay Kartal.