North Carolina legislative leaders announced Saturday that they will call the General Assembly back to Raleigh for a special session focused on high gas and diesel prices, a move unfolding just one month before the November 3 midterm elections. Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Destin Hall confirmed the agreement in social media posts, though neither official immediately announced a specific date for lawmakers to reconvene or detailed the exact legislative measures they plan to consider, ncnewsline.com reported.

The Rising Cost at the Pump and Agricultural Strain

The push for legislative intervention follows months of climbing fuel costs driven by international disruptions, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East that have severely impacted global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and damaged crucial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, according to wral.com. Meanwhile, diesel prices have reached historic highs, averaging $6.03 per gallon across the state after hitting record marks in September.

State leaders emphasize that these sustained costs are actively burdening everyday households and agricultural producers alike. “Rising fuel costs are squeezing North Carolina families’ pocketbooks and creating challenges for farmers across the state,” Hall wrote in his announcement. Berger echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that residents require immediate assistance. “North Carolina families and farmers are feeling the impacts of rising fuel costs every day. They need real relief and they need it now,” he noted.

Governor Stein’s Executive Action on Agricultural Diesel

The legislative announcement arrives just days after Gov. Josh Stein directed the state Department of Revenue to suspend penalties through the end of 2026, allowing farmers to utilize red-dyed diesel fuel on public highways. Red-dyed diesel is traditionally exempt from state and federal fuel taxes for off-road agricultural machinery, but operating it in on-road vehicles is typically illegal. Stein noted that North Carolina producers have faced severe operational strain this season due to persistent drought, crop losses, and exorbitant fuel expenses during the harvest period.

While the state-level penalty waiver provides immediate relief for agricultural transport, lawmakers during the upcoming special session hold the power to implement broader systemic changes. North Carolina’s current state gas tax sits at 41 cents per gallon, a revenue stream dedicated to funding road construction, maintenance, and transportation infrastructure. Legislators could evaluate suspending all or a portion of that tax, mirroring actions taken by other states responding to the energy crunch.

Photo: AOL.com

Political Crosscurrents and Partisan Skepticism

The decision to recall the legislature occurs against a backdrop of shifting political momentum ahead of the November 3 elections. Recent polling indicates sliding approval metrics for Republicans, prompting high-stakes adjustments by national super PACs, including the Senate Leadership Fund pausing ad investments in the state’s closely watched U.S. Senate contest.

Democratic leaders have sharply criticized the sudden legislative maneuver as an electoral distraction. House Minority Leader Robert Reives argued that the Republican majority has held near-complete control of state governance for sixteen years without enacting meaningful affordability measures, contending that the special session serves to deflect attention from their legislative record rather than deliver lasting economic solutions.

Legislative Majority and Policy Mechanics

Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers of the state’s General Assembly. When considering potential fuel tax relief, experts note that such measures involve complex supply chain factors because taxes are typically charged at the wholesale level rather than directly at the retail pump.

Federal Implications and Congressional Outlook

As national debates intensify around economic pressures and the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Republican lawmakers have warned about the broader stakes of the upcoming congressional elections. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., appearing on Newsmax, cautioned that a shift in congressional control would trigger prolonged investigations. God forbid, if we lose the House, it’s just impeachment, impeachment, impeachment investigation, Murphy said. That’s what people are going to see for two years. That’s not how this nation needs to project its strength, especially during the Iran conflict moving forward.