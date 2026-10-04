Rihanna and EJ Johnson Clash Over Paris Fashion Week Delay

Pop star Rihanna responded with a single word, “Damn,” on a video featuring media personality EJ Johnson, who had criticized her for arriving late to a Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, nine.com.au reported.

What You Need to Know About the Social Media Exchange

Rihanna made a late arrival to the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on September 29, leading EJ Johnson to state publicly that attendees “didn’t care to wait for her.”

Days later, Instagram outlet The Hollywood Fix posted a video showing EJ Johnson blocked from entering his hotel, drawing a one-word comment of “Damn” from Rihanna.

The exchange quickly drew tens of thousands of likes and widespread social media commentary regarding the public timing of both incidents.

The Paris Fashion Week Timeline and Runway Arrival

The friction began when Rihanna arrived an hour late to the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris. Despite the delayed start, the music and fashion mogul made a high-profile entrance wearing a black dress, heels, and sunglasses, styling her hair in an up-do. The star-studded event also featured appearances by actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy.

RIHANNA Claps Back at EJ JOHNSON After He Tries to Shade Her at Paris Fashion Weeks‼️

Following the show, EJ Johnson—the 34-year-old influencer and reality star who is the son of basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson—recorded an Instagram video criticizing the delay. “The show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late, and you know, like, we didn’t care to wait for her,” Johnson said in the video.

The Hotel Entrance Video and the One-Word Reply

The situation shifted days later when the Instagram account The Hollywood Fix published footage capturing an awkward moment where EJ Johnson was temporarily blocked from entering his hotel after posing for paparazzi. Among the thousands of reactions in the comments section, Rihanna left a single, widely noticed comment: “Damn.”

Rihanna Snaps Back At EJ Johnson | Porsha Williams in Paris with Law Roach

The comment quickly accumulated over 25,000 likes, prompting a wave of digital reactions from followers. Users flooded the thread with remarks pointing out the irony of the situation, with one commenter writing, “Karma for saying they had to wait for you RiRi, the door is closed!” while another observed, “You’re entering your new clap back era on social media.”

Event Detail Information Event Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 Show Location Paris Fashion Week Date September 29 Key Figures Rihanna, EJ Johnson

Broader Context and Family Life

Beyond her fashion week appearances and digital interactions, Rihanna maintains her primary focus on her family with her long-term partner, A$AP Rocky. The couple shares three young children: sons RZA, four, Riot, three, and Rocki, one.

Rihanna HUMILIATES EJ Johnson After Being WHACKED Over Dior Fashion Show‼️