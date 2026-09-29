S&P Global Schedules Q3 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 27

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has officially scheduled its third-quarter 2026 earnings announcement for Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The financial data and press release will hit the wire at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, ahead of an 8:30 a.m. investor conference call hosted by executive leadership.

Executive Leadership Prepares for Q3 Financial Disclosure

The upcoming disclosure on October 27, 2026, will put S&P Global‘s operational metrics under the microscope. The company’s leadership team—featuring President and CEO Martina Cheung, Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Mark Grant—will lead the morning webcast to break down the period’s financial results.

The Bottom Line:

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Release Date: October 27, 2026, via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. EDT.

October 27, 2026, via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. EDT. Conference Call: Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day, with dial-in access available domestically via (888) 603-9623 and internationally at +1 (630) 395-0220.

Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day, with dial-in access available domestically via (888) 603-9623 and internationally at +1 (630) 395-0220. Document Availability: Presentation slides and supplemental decks will be accessible directly through the company’s investor relations portal.

Accessing the Live Webcast and Telephonic Replays

Market participants tracking S&P Global can access the live audio webcast through the official investor relations portal. Stakeholders planning to join via telephone are advised to dial in by 8:20 a.m. EDT using the conference passcode “S&P Global.”

For those unable to monitor the live feed, an archived audio and slide replay will go live two hours after the call concludes. This digital archive will remain accessible on the company website for one full year. Additionally, a telephone replay will run from two hours post-call through November 27, 2026, accessible domestically at (866) 360-7720 and internationally at +1 (203) 369-0172.

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Essential Intelligence in a Shifting Macroeconomic Landscape

S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. The company provides benchmarks, data, and insights for customers to plan, act, and thrive, including assessments of investments across capital and commodities markets, navigation of energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and the evolution of public and private markets.

Event Schedule and Access Parameters for Q3 2026 Results Event Detail Timestamp / Identifier Earnings Release Date Tuesday, October 27, 2026 (7:15 a.m. EDT) Conference Call Time Tuesday, October 27, 2026 (8:30 a.m. EDT) U.S. Dial-In Number (888) 603-9623 (Passcode: S&P Global) International Dial-In +1 (630) 395-0220 Investor Relations Contact Mark Grant (+1 347-640-1521)

Chief Communications Officer Christina Twomey and Mark Grant manage stakeholder inquiries. With forward-looking information slated for discussion during the webcast, analysts will monitor the results.