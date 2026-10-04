Home » Technology » Conservative Management of Acute Ureteric Stones: An Audit of Outcomes and Predictors of Success

A 2025 retrospective audit of 143 renal colic patients at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust revealed a 93.7% success rate for conservative ureteric stone management despite sub-optimal administration of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and tamsulosin.

Evaluating Compliance Against National Guidelines

The audit reviewed adult patients presenting to the emergency department with acute renal colic between January and December 2025. Evaluators benchmarked clinical decisions against NICE guidelines. Under these protocols, clinicians should offer tamsulosin to individuals presenting with distal ureteric stones measuring under 10mm.

Among the 143 patients included in the study, the average age stood at 48 years, comprising 101 males and 42 females. Data analysis showed that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were administered to 103 patients, representing 72% of the cohort. Meanwhile, 49 patients (34.3%) with distal ureteric stones received tamsulosin. Seventeen patients, or 11.9% of the total cohort, subsequently re-presented to the emergency department with colic.

The Statistical Weight of Stone Size in Treatment Outcomes

Researchers analyzed multiple variables to determine what drove the 93.7% success rate of conservative therapy. The examined parameters included C-reactive protein, white blood cell (WBC), creatinine, perinephric stranding, and stone position.

Statistical tests applied during the audit included t-tests, Fisher’s exact test, and the Mann-Whitney U test, with significance set at a p-value below 0.05. Out of all variables tested, stone size was the only factor that showed a significant association with the outcome of conservative treatment.

Contrasting Acute Care Outcomes in Community Settings

Research analyzing 145 patients treated for acute pancreatitis at St. Josef Hospital Oberhausen between 1998 and 2002 demonstrated that a conservative approach resulted in a low mortality rate of 0.7%, with only one patient dying from septic multiorgan failure. According to the Oberhausen pancreatitis study, complication rates correlated with the Ranson score, whereas age, sex, etiology, serum enzymes, C-reactive protein, and CT results showed no such relationship.

Photo: scienceon.kisti.re.kr

The ureteric stone audit data confirms that active surveillance avoids unnecessary surgical interventions, anesthesia risks, and high healthcare costs for the majority of small, uncomplicated calculi. However, the gap between guideline recommendations and actual administration rates of tamsulosin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs points to persistent variability in emergency department execution.