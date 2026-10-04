Sophie Adenot prepares to return to Earth after eight months on ISS

Sophie Adenot Completes Eight-Month International Space Station Mission

French European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot is preparing to return to Earth following a mission aboard the International Space Station, RFI reported. During her time in orbit, Adenot engaged in extensive scientific research, technical operations, and public communication events. Her work aboard the laboratory orbital facility focused primarily on human physiology in microgravity and technological preparations for future lunar and Martian exploration. Sophie Adenot arrived at the International Space Station in early 2026 to participate in a long-duration mission designed to provide continuity for the research conducted in the orbital laboratory. The astronaut’s mission also included daily maintenance of the International Space Station, and her return to France is imminent following a physical rehabilitation phase.

Physical Recovery and Rehabilitation Protocols in Houston

Upon her splashdown in the Pacific Ocean and subsequent arrival in Houston, Texas, Adenot and her three crewmates will face immediate physiological hurdles due to prolonged absence from Earth’s gravity. In the return capsule, astronauts wear compression garments and receive rehydration to prevent orthostatic intolerance and fainting caused by plasma volume reduction and altered blood pressure regulation. Adenot’s first day at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, will consist of family rest and physical therapy, followed by three weeks of customized physical exercises, including pool workouts. Hoyer pointed out that while spinal stabilizing muscles weaken in microgravity and elevate hernia risks during the first week, Adenot’s consistent space yoga practice may have kept her back in better condition. Full recovery of bone density, which decreases by up to one percent per month in space, can take a year or longer. Sophie Adenot remarked from the ISS regarding the physiological challenges, stating: Soy consciente de los retos fisiológicos. Tendré que reaprender a caminar, a correr… She also mentioned a conversation with her friend, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who told her: Ya has tenido un hijo, sabes cómo es la recuperación después del parto. No será más complicado . Describing the initial physical sensation, Adenot related: Solo dura unas horas, pero al principio es bastante intenso. Te mareas, puedes vomitar. Como cuando vuelves de un largo viaje en barco, pero diez mil veces peor . Thomas Pesquet shared his perspective with AFP, declaring: Volver a la gravedad es todo un shock and adding: De repente, te sientes como un elefante. ¡Tenía que sujetarme la cabeza con las manos para que no se me cayera hacia un lado!

Scientific Legacy and Future Artemis Integration

Throughout her orbit, the French astronaut worked alongside fellow crew members on dozens of experiments examining sleep, muscle health, Earth observation, and onboard systems. The medical data and physiological insights gathered from her extended stay will assist scientists in preparing crews for self-sufficient interplanetary travel. This mission reinforces France’s standing within the European space program, as Adenot belongs to the new generation of astronauts selected by the ESA, and her long stay confirms national participation in major crewed space initiatives. The experience gained will be applied to upcoming projects of the European Space Agency, including European participation in the Artemis program and preparations for the sustainable return of astronauts to lunar orbit, while data collected during her seven months in orbit will continue to be analyzed long after her return to Earth.

Photo: entrevue.fr