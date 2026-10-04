Amazon ends use of government data center NDAs, says CEO

Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman announced that the company has officially ceased using nondisclosure agreements in its dealings with government agencies for data center projects, addressing a core transparency grievance as local opposition stalls infrastructure builds nationwide. This policy shift comes amid a broader pushback against massive AI-driven facility expansions.

The Battle Over Community Secrecy and Local Moratoriums

Nondisclosure agreements have long served as friction points between tech developers and municipal governments. Local officials who signed these binding documents were historically barred from disclosing basic facility metrics, including projected energy and water consumption, or even naming the corporate tenant behind a proposed site. Confidential documentation played a vital role in formulating designs for Hyperion, its massive data center situated in Louisiana, while local resistance has successfully hindered or stalled no fewer than 120 U.S. data center initiatives carrying a combined value close to $200 billion during the initial six months of 2026 alone.

The push for legislative and executive intervention has accelerated across multiple states. Executive actions issued by Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, Massachusetts governor Maura Healey, and Delaware governor Matt Meyer have all cracked down on data center NDAs, while lawmakers in New York, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio weighed outright statutory bans. Federal pressure also mounted when a bipartisan congressional group introduced the No Secrets for Data Centers Act. Days prior to Amazon’s announcement, Representative Jamie Raskin sent formal inquiries to Amazon, Google, Meta, and Oracle regarding their use of government NDAs, prompting confirmation from Amazon that the practice had ended.

Disputing Environmental Tolls and Economic Impact Claims

In a detailed public blog post, Garman attempted to dismantle persistent community criticisms regarding resource consumption and utility pricing. Addressing water utilization, he stated that direct data center consumption accounts for 0.5% of all industrial water usage in the United States, arguing that this figure sits orders of magnitude below agricultural sectors like almond farming. On electricity rates, Garman asserted that price hikes stem primarily from legacy grid underinvestment rather than surging compute demand, though an independent watchdog countered that data centers directly fueled a 76% year-over-year rate increase on the nation’s largest electrical grid.

Carbon emissions drew similar defensive framing. Pointing to a permitted Texas data center approved for 33 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, Garman argued that backup diesel generators remain idle 99.9% of the time, operating roughly 10 hours per year strictly for maintenance testing. Critics, however, point to broader systemic strains, with environmental advocate Erin Brockovich highlighting widespread community distrust over sudden project announcements following permit approvals.

Community Investments and Financial Commitments

To offset local friction, Amazon outlined new economic commitments, pledging to invest $1 billion over the next five years into communities hosting its infrastructure through an initiative called Built Together. Funding targets workforce training, free community college programs, and energy efficiency retrofits for local schools and public buildings. Meta announced a parallel $1 billion community fund, reflecting an industry-wide scramble to secure social licenses for the multi-billion-dollar AI buildout.

Photo: wired.com

Right now there are over 100 data center moratoriums being considered across the country. If these measures are enacted, the U.S. could be writing its own losing ticket to this race, and the consequences would last generations. As a country, we can’t afford to find ourselves in that position.