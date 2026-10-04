Trump Gaza peace plan stalls as Palestinians support two-state solution

A year after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a peace plan intended to rebuild Gaza and secure eternal peace in the Middle East, the diplomatic framework has stalled. Hamas has not disarmed, and Israel continues to maintain control over more than 60 percent of the strip. The promised international security force and technocratic government have failed to materialize, leaving large-scale reconstruction to have barely begun while most Gazans struggle daily for basic food, water, and shelter.

As Israel approaches its October election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hardened his political stance, rejecting a U.S.-backed disarmament deal. This hard-line approach maintains strong appeal among Israeli voters who largely believe that Palestinians harbor no interest in negotiations. According to a July Tel Aviv University survey, 72 percent of Jewish Israelis view Palestinians as moderately or very opposed to peace negotiations, while over 80 percent believe Palestinians assume genuine peace is entirely unachievable.

The Statistical Reality of Palestinian Public Opinion

This widespread domestic perception sharply contradicts empirical polling data gathered across the West Bank and Gaza. Arab Barometer, a survey project, has tracked Palestinian public opinion for two decades. Their October 2025 survey—conducted face-to-face with 855 individuals in Gaza and 800 in the West Bank—revealed that a majority of Palestinians regard diplomatic negotiations rather than armed resistance as the best way to resolve the conflict for good.

These findings find direct reinforcement in data collected by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR). Far more Palestinians support a two-state option than any alternative political resolution. Gazans, despite enduring the heaviest devastation over three years of conflict, emerge as markedly pragmatic. A greater proportion of residents in the strip support a two-state framework compared to their West Bank counterparts. Furthermore, half of all Gazans express readiness to back Arab state normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel, provided the process secures tangible progress toward Palestinian self-determination.

Erosion of Political Leadership and the Rebuilding Imperative

Public confidence in both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority has deeply eroded. Both factions face deep disillusionment from populations who judge that neither faction has successfully preserved public safety or elevated living standards. The October 2025 survey highlighted that most Gazans express a clear desire to remain in their homeland to help rebuild rather than emigrate.

Meanwhile, the international mechanisms designed to jumpstart recovery face institutional hesitation. The 25-country Board of Peace, established to oversee implementation, detailed a more detailed reconstruction program recently. However, high-level officials disclosed to the Times of Israel and other media outlets that the international group has stopped pressuring Netanyahu to comply with the peace plan due to the impending electoral cycle.

Pathways Toward a New Political Order

Conditions across both Gaza and the West Bank remain perilous, sustaining a humanitarian and economic crisis without an immediate end in sight. Yet the expressed pragmatism of the Palestinian public presents a distinct opening for international diplomacy. If a newly elected Israeli government and international donors prioritize Palestinian statehood alongside robust security guarantees, the population stands ready to compromise and engage in a new political architecture.