Pakistan Economy Faces Inflation Pressure As SBP Expected To Maintain Tight Monetary Policy

As markets opened on October 4, 2026, the State Bank of Pakistan faces severe pressure to maintain a tight monetary stance through FY27. Citing persistent cost-push inflation driven by volatile oil prices, financial experts warn the central bank will keep benchmark rates elevated rather than ease policy to stimulate job growth, dawn.com reported.

The Bottom Line

Inflation Pressures: Consumer Price Index inflation registered at 10.3 percent in September, keeping the central bank firmly on a restrictive path.

Consumer Price Index inflation registered at 10.3 percent in September, keeping the central bank firmly on a restrictive path. Surging Yields: Recent T-bill auctions saw cut-off yields climb by up to 75 basis points, signaling an expected policy rate hike later in October.

Regional Disparities: Industry stakeholders emphasize that local energy costs of 14 to 16 cents per unit continue to undermine export competitiveness against regional peers like Bangladesh.

Why September Inflation Numbers Force a Restrictive Policy Path

The latest Consumer Price Index print of 10.3 percent for September shatters expectations of near-term monetary easing. According to dawn.com, financial analysts agree that the State Bank of Pakistan is unlikely to achieve its medium-term inflation target of 5 to 7 percent for fiscal year 2027. Instead of cutting rates to breathe life into stagnant manufacturing sectors, monetary authorities prioritize anchoring inflation expectations, even as broader economic expansion remains constrained to a modest 3 to 3.7 percent.

For the past four years, low growth has failed to absorb a workforce dealing with a 44 percent poverty rate. Manufacturers and exporters argue that double-digit inflation and expensive inputs systematically erode domestic investment. Without a comprehensive policy shift addressing overhead expenses, industrial survival remains precarious.

Energy Cost Imbalances and Regional Competitiveness

The burden of tight monetary policy compounds an already punishing operational environment for Pakistani industries. Amir Aziz, a manufacturer and exporter of textile made-ups, notes that domestic investment is actively undermined by inflated energy prices alongside double-digit inflation. These structural handicaps place local producers at a severe disadvantage against regional competitors.

Supporting this assessment, Mr. Mohammad Hasham points to the stark contrast in utility overheads. While industrial energy runs at 7 to 8 cents per unit in Bangladesh, Pakistani manufacturers face punishing tariffs between 14 and 16 cents per unit. This yawning cost gap drains liquidity from balance sheets and slows economic activity.

Economic Metric Current Level / Projection Implication for Industry September CPI Inflation 10.3% Maintains cost-push pressures on businesses and consumers. One-Year T-Bill Yield (Peak) up to 12.49% Reflects aggressive market pricing ahead of the October 26 MPC review. Projected FY27 Inflation (at $80 Oil) around 7.5pc Dependent on external commodity stabilization. Projected FY27 Inflation (at $100 Oil) around 8.2pc Risks triggering further monetary tightening.

Yield Spikes Point to Upcoming Rate Adjustments

Market indicators suggest that the current 11.5 percent policy rate may soon face upward revision. Government borrowing costs jumped significantly when authorities raised cut-off yields by up to 75 basis points, touching a high of 12.49 percent for the one-year tenor at a recent T-bill auction. Tresmark Chief Executive Faisal Mamsa notes that these rising yields on risk-free government paper foreshadow a potential rate hike at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for October 26.

Photo: thedailystar.net

At the same time, monetary authorities balance import stability against currency depreciation risks. While the International Monetary Fund continues to press for a market-based exchange rate, officials remain wary of importing fresh inflation. Mamsa observes that a flexible exchange rate can maintain stability if workers’ remittances remain robust, foreign reserves continue to build, and dollar demand stays contained.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.