Amy Shark and Peking Duk in NRL Grand Final entertainment shift

Pop star Amy Shark will lead an all-Australian supergroup including members of The Screaming Jets, Grinspoon, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers in a pre-game tribute to Jai Arrow at Sunday night’s NRL grand final at Stadium Australia. The performance features Gerry and the Pacemakers’ anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to honour Arrow following his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sponsorship ROI: The late restructuring of pre-game entertainment alters activation timelines for grand final commercial partners.

The late restructuring of pre-game entertainment alters activation timelines for grand final commercial partners. Market Valuations: Pre-match budget adjustments reflect a shift away from high-priced international acts toward domestic talent.

Pre-match budget adjustments reflect a shift away from high-priced international acts toward domestic talent. Charitable Yield: All musician appearance fees for the tribute are slated for direct donation to motor neurone disease causes.

The Entertainment Shuffle and the Peking Duk Twist

Hours before kickoff, electronic duo Peking Duk shut down rampant social media rumours linking them to the pre-game lineup. Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles confirmed on Instagram that they would not perform, stating bluntly, “We never got the call-up,” while noting they were scheduled to play in Cairns instead.

The eleventh-hour lineup pivot followed a tumultuous week for NRL grand final entertainment. foxsports.com.au reported that negotiations with pop sensation Tones And I ultimately collapsed. While initial reports claimed the impasse centred on her refusal to perform the 2019 mega-hit “Dance Monkey,” management for Tones And I clarified to the ABC that the offer was made last-minute and clashed with prior commitments touring with Macklemore in the United States.

Honouring Jai Arrow and Nathan Charles

The musical tribute shifts the spotlight onto a powerful community cause, honouring former South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos, and Goldfish Titans forward Jai Arrow. Arrow was recently awarded the Provan-Summons Medal at the 2026 Dally M Awards after announcing his motor neurone disease diagnosis earlier this year. NRL boss Peter V’Landys confirmed that former Wallaby Nathan Charles, who also recently revealed an MND diagnosis, will be recognized alongside Arrow prior to kickoff.

Performer / Figure Role / Involvement Status Amy Shark Lead Vocalist Confirmed Performer Peking Duk Electronic Duo Denied Rumours / Not Playing Jai Arrow Former Rabbitohs Forward Matchday Tribute Honoree Nathan Charles Former Wallaby Matchday Tribute Honoree

V’Landys defended the pivot away from traditional pop concerts. “Our game sells itself,” V’Landys told the ABC, noting that funds initially earmarked for expensive entertainment acts could be directed toward grassroots initiatives, alongside a $100,000 direct donation to Arrow’s family.

A Star-Studded Lineup and Missed Global Acts

Additional reports from News.com.au revealed that English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean was also discussed as a potential A-list booking following the AFL’s securing of Kylie Minogue, though a reported price tag exceeding $1 million proved to be a stumbling block for the league.

With international acts sidelined, the focus turns firmly to the domestic supergroup. Members of Newcastle favourites The Screaming Jets, Grinspoon, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will join Amy Shark on the turf. Meanwhile, local rock royalty Silverchair also ruled out a heavily rumored reunion, with frontman Daniel Johns confirming via social media that the band remained too rusty to perform ahead of the Newcastle Knights’ grand final appearance.

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