Lezuhant egy repülőgép Nantucketnél

Plane Debris Found Off Nantucket After Air Ambulance Crashes

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A Gulfstream G100 medical transport aircraft operated by Canada’s Latitude Air Ambulance lost contact with air traffic control while flying from Bermuda to Boston, carrying four Canadian citizens and two Bermudian citizens. The aircraft issued an emergency signal before dropping off radar, and the U.S. Coast Guard subsequently located a debris field south of Nantucket.

The aircraft departed Bermuda at 00:41 local time on Saturday, as documented by tracking data from FlightAware. Citing records from the airport on Nantucket Island, the flight crew declared an emergency before radar contact vanished. Flight tracking logs indicated the aircraft suffered a significant loss of altitude prior to the signal cutoff.

Following the loss of communication, the United States Coast Guard deployed air and water units to search the waters south of Nantucket. The Coast Guard confirmed the discovered debris field belongs to the missing flight. The Coast Guard issued a public statement confirming that “next of kin have been notified” as recovery efforts continue.

Operations and Fleet Background

The aircraft belonged to Latitude Air Ambulance, a specialized medical transport provider based in the Canadian province of Ontario. The company focuses primarily on medical evacuations and repatriation of patients. As search operations unfolded, the corporate entity had not yet issued a public comment regarding the incident.

Flight Detail Recorded Information
Aircraft Type Gulfstream G100
Operator Latitude Air Ambulance
Route Bermuda to Boston
Departure Time Saturday, 00:41 (Bermuda time)
Occupants 4 Canadian citizens, 2 Bermudian citizens
Location of Debris Off Nantucket, Massachusetts

Rescue teams continue to scour the maritime zone south of Nantucket as authorities examine the incident.

More on this story: US Coast Guard Searches for Missing Canadian Air Ambulance Jet · Latitude Air Ambulance medical flight with six people vanishes off US Coast

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Omar El Sayed - World Editor

Omar El Sayed is Archyde’s World Editor, focused on international affairs, diplomacy, conflict, and cross-border political developments. He brings a global newsroom perspective to complex events and helps readers understand how regional stories connect to wider geopolitical shifts.

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