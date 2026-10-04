Pete Davidson Criticizes Female OnlyFans Creators for Earning Millions

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has publicly challenged actor and comedian Pete Davidson after he mocked female digital entrepreneurs who earn millions of dollars annually while making what he described as “nothing.” Rain, who generates approximately $45 million a year on the platform, addressed the remarks directly in a recent interview, telling critics that building an online audience requires grueling daily work.

The controversy stems from a viral appearance by Davidson on Variety’s YouTube channel, where the Saturday Night Live alum expressed frustration over the financial success of women on subscription-based platforms. Davidson claimed the situation makes him “sad” and asserted that these entrepreneurs do not perform substantial labor, characterizing their work as “just talking to themselves on there.” Shortly after the interview circulated online, Rain responded by commenting “@me next time” on an Instagram clip of the segment, noting that the comedian’s critique felt targeted at her and her peers despite lacking specific names.

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The cultural friction between traditional comedy circles and digital-first creators highlights a growing economic divide in the entertainment industry. While mainstream comedians like Davidson face intense public scrutiny—having previously quit social media because negative commentary was mentally destroying him—independent creators manage massive multimedia operations entirely through digital distribution. Rain, a 22-year-old Miami native with 15.4 million followers on TikTok alone, emphasized that her daily schedule involves continuous content production, analytics tracking, team coordination, and grueling hours that often span from morning until night.

Sophie Rain Defends Her $45 Million Annual Earnings

The Core Clash: Pete Davidson criticized female OnlyFans creators for earning up to $40 million a year while allegedly doing “nothing,” prompting a sharp rebuke from top earner Sophie Rain.

Pete Davidson criticized female OnlyFans creators for earning up to $40 million a year while allegedly doing “nothing,” prompting a sharp rebuke from top earner Sophie Rain. The Scale of Work: Rain, who brings in an estimated $45 million annually, countered that her enterprise involves grueling 12-hour days filled with filming, editing, traveling, and managing a production team.

Rain, who brings in an estimated $45 million annually, countered that her enterprise involves grueling 12-hour days filled with filming, editing, traveling, and managing a production team. The Cultural Aftermath: While Davidson remains single following a recent split from model Elsie Hewitt, Rain revealed that the viral feud has directly inspired her upcoming Halloween costume.

Speaking to the press, Rain pointed out the irony of a high-profile Hollywood figure complaining about online visibility when he avoids public platforms entirely. She noted that dating famous women—a list that includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Emily Ratajkowski—does not automatically grant someone expertise in digital business economics. Although she acknowledged that Davidson possesses comedic talent, she dismissed his assessment of female creators as lazy and unoriginal.

As the conversation around digital entrepreneurship continues to evolve, creators like Rain demonstrate how independent platforms bypass traditional studio gatekeepers entirely.

Public Figure Primary Platform Reported Annual Metrics Stance on Digital Economy Sophie Rain OnlyFans / TikTok ~$45 Million / 15.4M Followers Defends digital entrepreneurship as rigorous, full-time business management. Pete Davidson Film / Television / Comedy Mainstream Studio Salaries Characterizes online creator revenue as unearned and economically detached.

With Halloween approaching, Rain is currently finalizing plans for her seasonal content, noting that the internet backlash and Davidson’s comments may inspire her festive wardrobe. As digital platforms continue to challenge traditional media hierarchies, the friction between legacy comedians and independent internet moguls shows no signs of slowing down.