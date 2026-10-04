Hong Kong men’s rugby sevens team claims Asian Games gold

The Hong Kong men’s rugby sevens team secured a 26-0 shutout victory against China to claim the gold medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya, successfully defending their title and earning an unprecedented third consecutive championship.

Squad Triggers Reward Payout for Capturing Gold Medal

Incentive Payouts: The squad triggers a HK$2,000,000 reward payout under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme for capturing the gold medal.

Defending Champions Assert Authority in Opening Half

The defending champions wasted no time asserting authority on the pitch during the gold medal showdown. Having previously defeated their mainland counterparts 22-0 in a Pool A match, Hong Kong carried that psychological edge directly into the final fixture. Star player Harry Sayers orchestrated an attacking masterclass in the opening half, piercing through the defensive line to score two crucial tries. Teammates executed their tactical plans flawlessly, while Bryn Phillips added a third try and successfully kicked all three conversions. According to the sources, this clinical opening flurry drove Hong Kong into a comprehensive 21-0 lead by the referee’s halftime whistle, effectively neutralizing any threat of an upset before the interval.

Defensive Line Remains Unbreakable During Final Minutes

With the contest firmly in hand, Hong Kong maintained relentless pressure immediately after the restart. Facing a steep deficit, the mainland opponents launched a spirited, aggressive counter-attack in the final minutes of the match. However, the Hong Kong defensive line remained unbreakable, shutting down every offensive wave with disciplined, physical tackling. The shutout victory marked the culmination of a tournament where the team did not drop a single match, continuing a multi-sport event winning streak that now spans 12 years.

🔥 HONG KONG MAKE HISTORY! 🏆 Sayers Leads Team to THIRD STRAIGHT Men’s Rugby Gold!

Record-Breaking Medal Haul for Hong Kong

The rugby sevens gold medal elevates Hong Kong’s total gold haul at the Nagoya Games to an all-time high of 11. The victory pushes the city's overall medal tally to 54, officially breaking the previous record established at the Hangzhou Games.

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Photo: scmp.com