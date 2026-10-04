Samsung’s mass production of Exynos 2700 silicon begins, Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra processor remains uncertain

Samsung has officially commenced mass production of its next-generation Exynos 2700 silicon, scaling up manufacturing volumes by more than 10 percent over the previous generation. According to Korean media, Samsung has also increased the Exynos 2700 production volume by more than 10% compared with the previous-generation chip. As the Galaxy S27 series is said to consist of four models at launch instead of three, the hardware bump is driven by a structural expansion in the upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, which introduces a fourth model to the family.

Production Scaling and the New Galaxy S27 Pro Expansion

The manufacturing volume increase directly supports an expanded device roadmap for early 2027. Samsung has locked in Exynos 2700 wafer allocations for three distinct devices: the base Galaxy S27, the S27 Plus, and a brand-new mid-tier flagship entrant tentatively designated as the Galaxy S27 Pro. Because silicon fabrication requires a standard three- to four-month window for raw wafers to transition into finished, packaged ICs, this production kickoff aligns precisely with commercial release targets.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: Exynos 2700 Could Replace Snapdragon

Geographic distribution for the hardware mirrors previous cycles, establishing a regional divide. Consumers purchasing the base, Plus, and Pro iterations in regions such as Korea and Europe will receive units powered by the Exynos 2700. Meanwhile, markets in the United States and China will secure units featuring Qualcomm’s competing Snapdragon platform.

Internal Divisions Over the Galaxy S27 Ultra Processor

While the lower-tier and mid-tier handsets have secured their silicon, the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra remains a contested battleground within Samsung’s organizational hierarchy. Internal stakeholders are starkly divided regarding whether the flagship Ultra should adopt the homegrown 2nm processor or stick exclusively with Qualcomm hardware.

The internal conflict exposes a friction point between corporate divisions. Samsung System LSI, the engineering group responsible for designing the Exynos architecture, is aggressively lobbying for the Galaxy S27 Ultra to run on the Exynos 2700. Conversely, Samsung MX—the mobile experience division responsible for final product assembly and market deployment—remains unconvinced.

The MX division is conducting rigorous evaluation protocols centered on comparative performance metrics, thermal dissipation limits under sustained loads, manufacturing yields from Samsung Foundry’s advanced 2nm SF2P process node, and overall component costing relative to Qualcomm’s offerings.

Photo: sammobile.com

Foundry Benchmarks and Performance Metrics

Fueling the internal debate are early, internal performance benchmarks that suggest competitive parity or better in specific workloads. Internal Geekbench 6 test runs reportedly indicate that the Exynos 2700 achieves a multi-core score exceeding 14,000 points, putting it approximately 9.5 percent higher than Qualcomm’s competing flagship silicon. Single-core execution profiles, however, continue to trail the Qualcomm alternative.

For now, Samsung MX continues its evaluation phase, weighing whether to revert to a strict dual-chip strategy for the Ultra model or maintain an exclusive Qualcomm partnership at the very top of the product stack.