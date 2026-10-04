Luis Iván Obispo Díaz confesses to the murder of Susy Aponte

Luis Iván Obispo Díaz, a Venezuelan national detained for the murder of communicator Susy Aponte, known as ‘China Polo‘, told the Prosecutor’s Office that a man known as ‘José’ offered him 15 mil soles for the hit, while pointing to a figure known as ‘Pure’ as the mastermind behind the attack, infobae.com reported.

The Confession and the Contract

According to judicial records accessed by infobae.com, Obispo Díaz accepted the job out of financial necessity. He was initially offered 10 mil soles, but successfully negotiated an additional 5 mil soles because he needed the funds. The hitman stated that ‘José’ contacted him during the first week of September via his mobile phone, asking if he would participate in a job to eliminate a target using local underworld slang.

Obispo Díaz recounted that his contact obtained his number through a Venezuelan street vendor nicknamed ‘Gocha’, who sells food near the Bayóvar electric train stations. When investigators showed him security camera footage from a hostal, the confessed hitman immediately recognized ‘José’, along with the man’s partner B-Ángel Alexandra Toro Montezuma and another Venezuelan known as ‘Morocho’. Prosecutor files identify ‘José’ as Adrián Azuje Solis or Adrián Solis Azuaje, whose public occupation is listed as a delivery worker.

After being discharged from the hospital in Huaraz, Luis Iván Obispo Díaz, who was under investig…

Unmasking the Figure Known as ‘Pure’

When pressed during his declaration about who ultimately ordered the assassination, Obispo Díaz maintained that he only received orders directly from ‘José’. However, he added a crucial detail regarding the hierarchy of the plot.

When I asked him out of curiosity who was behind all of this, ‘José’ pointed out that the one who wanted that job was the one known as ‘Pure’, Obispo Díaz stated in the court document, noting that the moniker is also used to describe an older person.

While the hitman confessed to carrying out the shooting, the financial trail has drawn in other suspects. Ronald Toro Ardila is currently detained and accused of acting as the financial backer for the murder. Investigators noted that electronic transfers via Yape and Plin appeared under his name because he provided his bank accounts to his hermanastra, B-Ángel Alexandra Toro Montezuma, who allegedly lacks legal residency status required to open a domestic bank account.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings

The Prosecution has formally requested 18 months of preventative prison for both confessed hitman Luis Iván Obispo Díaz and alleged financier Ronald Toro Ardila. According to resolution details reviewed by infobae.com, the Investigation Preparation Court of Caraz scheduled the preventative detention hearing for Sunday, October 4, at 2:30 in the afternoon—the exact day Peru holds regional and municipal elections.