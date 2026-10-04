Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff Vows Transparency Over Handling of Fraternity Rape Case

Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff called the alleged 2024 gang rape of a student at a fraternity house “deeply disturbing” in an eight-minute video message, pledging greater transparency as public outrage mounts over the institution’s handling of the case.

The student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, alleges she was sexually assaulted by multiple members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024 and has filed a lawsuit against both the university and seven former students. Scrutiny over the matter intensified after New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated that newly released information undermined her confidence in the local prosecutor, who had initially declined to bring criminal charges.

Cornell president vows to look at role of fraternities, sororities on campus

Intervention by State Officials and Reopened Investigations

Governor Hochul appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to take over the criminal investigation, declaring that she would not allow the case to be swept under the rug. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, who had defended his original decision not to pursue charges by citing a legal provision regarding voluntary intoxication, subsequently announced that his office would reopen the investigation. Van Houten stated that his office had not been provided the full picture by the university during the initial review.

The case has renewed intense legislative scrutiny regarding New York’s “voluntary intoxication loophole,” a legal provision that makes prosecuting sexual assaults exceptionally difficult if a victim voluntarily consumed alcohol or drugs prior to incapacitation. Governor Hochul has pledged to push for legislative changes to close this loophole.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

According to social media images obtained by CBS News, members of the Chi Phi fraternity shared a photograph of Jane Doe in a Snapchat group with dozens of brothers on the night of the alleged assault. The chat logs show one participant asking if the “shop still open” immediately after the photo was circulated. The local chapter of the fraternity was shut down in 2024.

CBS News also obtained the findings of Cornell’s internal Title IX investigation. During a university hearing in May 2025, the student described feeling like “bait” and surrounded by “lions” on the night of the attack, noting that she had taken ketamine and felt like the “lights are on, but nobody’s home.” University records indicate that Cornell conducted its own administrative investigation resulting in the expulsion or suspension of students, a defense the university has maintained regarding its initial actions.

Cornell University president calls gang rape allegations 'deeply disturbing', vows transparency

Key Figure / Entity Role / Action in the Cornell Investigation Michael Kotlikoff Cornell University President; pledged transparency and independent review Jane Doe Plaintiff student alleging 2024 gang rape by fraternity members Kathy Hochul New York Governor; appointed special prosecutor and vowed to close intoxication loophole Letitia James New York Attorney General; appointed as special prosecutor for the criminal case Matthew Van Houten Tompkins County District Attorney; reopened the investigation following new disclosures

Community Fallout and Pledges for Structural Reform

During a student assembly hearing on Thursday, multiple speakers voiced sharp criticism of the administration and called for President Kotlikoff’s resignation. Students and representatives from campus organizations, including the Cornell American Civil Liberties Union chapter, emphasized that survivors need institutional assurance that reports will be met with direct action rather than administrative deflection.

In his Saturday address, Kotlikoff acknowledged that communication failures by the university had generated deep distrust within the community. He reaffirmed his support for an independent external review of the university’s handling of the case, noting that the Cornell Board of Trustees will announce specific details regarding the review the following week. Kotlikoff also called for a fundamental reexamination of the role that fraternities and sororities play in campus life.