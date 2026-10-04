Taylor Swift Surprises Dakota Johnson During SNL Monologue

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson’s opening monologue on the Saturday Night Live episode that aired on Saturday night, joining the actress on stage to poke fun at their dynamic and promote new music. The appearance on NBC’s late-night sketch comedy show marked Johnson’s third time hosting, following previous stints in February 2015 and January 2024.

Johnson’s Monologue and the Swift Cameo

During her opening remarks, Johnson joked about having “two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians” since her last time hosting the show. She credited her friends with not judging her dating choices before bringing out Swift on stage.

“My literal therapist!” Johnson declared as the singer joined her.

Swift quickly pushed back on the description. “I’m not your therapist. Actually, you just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some,” the Grammy winner responded.

“And then you flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy,’” Swift continued.

“Is that not a therapist?” the Verity actress asked.

The banter led into promotion for Swift’s new single “Patient Zero,” which stars Johnson and Colin Farrell. The music video debuted at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, serving as one of four new tracks released on The Life of a Showgirl: Encore Edition.

Taylor Swift & Dakota Johnson celebrated wildly after their big win backstage at the VMAs.

Wrapping up her monologue, Johnson joked about her romantic history with musicians. “Well, just quickly, while we’re on the subject of musicians, I think actually I’m doing a public service by dating them, because ladies, I am saving you a lot of money on Zoloft. So, you’re welcome, America! And also England and parts of Ireland and Cleveland, allegedly,” she said, prompting a quick “Woo-woo!” from Swift.

The reference to Cleveland tied into another new track from the Showgirl: Encore Edition release, which touches on Swift’s marriage to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Swift sings on the track, “Now I’m wearing white (Yeah), so hate all you like (Uh-huh) / This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey).”

Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson Watch 'Patient Zero' From VMAs Stage

Johnson also addressed the box office performance of her film Madame Web during her remarks. Noting that her last appearance on the show coincided with the film’s release, she joked, “The last time I was here, I was promoting a movie called Madame Web. And tonight, I’m still promoting it. Because the movie hasn’t made any money yet.”

Political Cold Open and Cast Lineup

The episode’s cold open featured a sketch where a group of Republican figures gathered to film campaign advertisements ahead of the midterms. Vance.

Dakota Johnson Makes Surprise VMAs Appearance to Present to Taylor Swift!

Colin Jost appeared as Pete Hegseth, holding a Bero beverage that he described as “Spider-Man’s new non-alcoholic bitch beer.”

“Now listen up, OK, ’cause I need all you patriots at home to do the gayest thing ever and vote,” Jost’s character said in the sketch. “Thanks to me, the military finally has its priorities — and sexuality — straight.”

Taylor Swift's Patient Zero: Dakota Johnson Shares FAVORITE Memory From Filming (Exclusive)

James Austin Johnson rounded out the guest appearances in the cold open by portraying Donald Trump.

Season 52 Schedule and Upcoming Hosts

Season 52 of Saturday Night Live premiered the previous week with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and musical guest Katseye. The broadcast schedule continues on October 10 with Shane Gillis hosting alongside musical guest Rosalía, followed by an episode featuring Obsession star Inde Navarrette making her hosting debut on the Halloween episode with musical guest Gracie Abrams.

Taylor Swift Sends Dakota Johnson a Warning About Colin Farrell in Chilling “Patient Zero” Video