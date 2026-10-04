Mutia Ayu and Gewa Visit Glenn Fredly’s Final Resting Place

Six years after the passing of Indonesian icon Glenn Fredly, his widow Mutia Ayu and their daughter Gewa visited his final resting place at TPU Tanah Kusir, Jakarta Selatan, a location the young girl now affectionately calls “the house of her father.” The visit took place around the late singer’s birthday on September 30, 2026, marking an ongoing routine for the mother and daughter.

Mutia Ayu shared that visiting the gravesite has become a regular tradition. According to Mutia, Gewa frequently asks to return to the site if too much time passes between visits, especially around significant dates like her father’s birthday (Detik). To honor Glenn Fredly on his birthday, Gewa also released a special song titled “Hai Bintang,” created specifically as a gift for her late father.

Reflecting After Six Years

Entering the sixth year since Glenn Fredly passed away from meningitis on April 8, 2020 (Kompas), Mutia Ayu expressed that she has reached a stage of acceptance and peace. She noted that she no longer feels sadness or dwells on the circumstances, choosing instead to focus on gratitude, raising Gewa, and living life with sincerity.

For the First Time, Gewa Visits Glenn Fredly's Father's Grave

Mutia explained that Gewa has understood from a young age that her father is in heaven. While Mutia acknowledges that feelings of missing her late husband remain, she and Gewa are currently focused on a happy life together.

Focusing on Gewa’s Growth

Aside from honoring Glenn Fredly’s memory, Mutia Ayu is dedicating her time to supporting Gewa’s development. Mutia described her daughter as a smart and sociable child who easily makes friends.

Photo: Kompas

For now, what specific man might eventually catch her interest remains unstated as she remains entirely focused on raising Gewa.