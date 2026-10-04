Iowa Economy Grows at 1.7 Percent While Real Hourly Earnings Shrink to 30 Dollars and 31 Cents

Iowa’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.7 percent in the second quarter according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, trailing most neighboring states and reflecting a period of slow economic expansion under Republican leadership. Meanwhile, inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings for working families dropped to 30 dollars and 31 cents in August, down from 31 dollars and 54 cents at the start of Donald Trump’s second term and sitting below levels seen 10 years ago.

Stagnant Job Growth and Rising Costs Sour Voter Mood

Over the past decade, Iowa has added just 15,000 non-farm jobs, a total well below historical averages. High costs for healthcare, gasoline, and basic goods have contributed to widespread voter frustration across the state. This economic stagnation persists despite tax cuts championed by the governor and legislative leaders aimed at boosting corporations and upper-earner taxpayers.

Neighboring states have outpaced Iowa’s economic trajectory. Minnesota’s economy grew at double the rate of Iowa’s in the second quarter, and nearly every surrounding state performed better with the single exception of Nebraska.

Proposed Lee County Steel Mill Promises Jobs by 2030

The White House announced plans for a new steel mill slated for Lee County, a project estimated to support more than 1,700 permanent positions alongside 6,000 construction jobs. Federal officials report that production could begin in 2030. Kim Reynolds called a special session for Friday to advance government tax breaks for the incoming development.

Skeptics point to past high-profile industrial promises in the Midwest—including Foxconn in Wisconsin, Carrier in Indiana, and Lordstown in Ohio—that failed to deliver their projected transformations.

Political Stakes Ahead of the Midterms

Public polling and candidate behavior indicate potential vulnerability for Republicans who have dominated state politics during the Trump era. Ashley Hinson and Zach Lahn have shifted campaign strategies to court moderate voters amid rising concerns over legislative economic records.

Iowa voters will head to the polls in approximately five weeks to determine whether frustration with stagnant wages and sluggish job creation alters the state’s political landscape.