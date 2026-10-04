MLB Betting Trends and Systems: October 3, 2026 Postseason Picks

Steve Makinen and the VSiN Analytics team outlined the top analytical data, betting systems, and strength ratings for the MLB games of Saturday, October 3, 2026. The breakdown covers AJ’s Angles, postseason trends, overall playoff angles, and bullpen correlation systems heading into the divisional round.

The Bottom Line

Game 1 home favorites in the divisional round enter with a 35-20 straight-up surge, prompting system plays on Cleveland, the LA Dodgers, Tampa Bay, and Milwaukee.

Historical playoff trends show over bets yielding a +25.66 unit return over the last four postseasons, aligning with system matches on the Over across all four games.

Teams featuring strong bullpens and elite starting pitchers boast a combined 318-216 record for the 2026 campaign.

AJ Makinen Handpicks Divisional Round Angles

AJ’s Angles highlight several historical trends and system matches for the October 3 slate. Game 1 home favorites in the divisional round carry a 35-20 straight-up record yielding 7.2 units and a 13.1% ROI, going 5-3 over the last two years. That trend matches four teams on the board: Cleveland (-149 against the Chicago White Sox), the LA Dodgers (-212 against the Atlanta Braves), Tampa Bay (-135 against the New York Yankees), and Milwaukee (-211 against the San Diego Padres).

At the same time, individual team histories point the other way in specific spots. Tampa Bay holds a 1-10 record (-9.73 units) with starter Drew Rasmussen in home night games against opponents holding a >= 0.540 winning percentage since 2021, triggering a fade match on the Rays. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox bring a 21-game streak of hitting the Over when playing with at least one day of rest, supporting an Over play on the White Sox-Cleveland total set at 6.5.

Postseason Trends and Historical Line Angles

Broader VSiN data for the MLB postseason reveal vulnerabilities among certain home favorites. Home favorites priced between -112 and -180 in the playoffs since 2018 sit at 92-86 straight-up, losing 29.61 units with a -16.6% ROI, which flags both Cleveland and Tampa Bay for a fade. Conversely, series status trends show hosts in even series have gone 97-85 on run lines (+26.71 units) since 2015, triggering run line plays on Cleveland (-1.5), LA Dodgers (-1.5), Tampa Bay (-1.5), and Milwaukee (-1.5).

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Postseason team trends also highlight Milwaukee’s 11-20 straight-up record (-9.98 units) since 2015, suggesting a fade against San Diego, though Milwaukee also trends 21-9 to the Under (+11.1 units), supporting an Under play on their 7-run total against the Padres. The Chicago White Sox carry a 7-2 postseason trend to the Over (+4.9 units).

System Category Historical Performance Saturday Matchups Game 1 Home Favorites 35-20 SU (+7.2 units, 13.1% ROI) CLE, LAD, TB, MIL Even Series Home Run Lines 97-85 RL (+26.71 units, 14.7% ROI) CLE -1.5, LAD -1.5, TB -1.5, MIL -1.5 Postseason Over Trend 108-98-1 (+25.66 units, 12.5% ROI) Play Over in all 4 games Elite Starter & Bullpen Correlation 318-216 in 2026 (+8.23 units) CLE, LAD, MIL

Bullpen Correlation and Starter Strength Ratings

The VSiN analytics framework also incorporates Steve Makinen’s bullpen strength ratings and starter/bullpen correlation systems. Teams pairing a bullpen rating of 10 or higher with an elite starting pitcher rated +20 or more finished the 2026 campaign with a 318-216 record for +8.23 units, adding a 3-1 postseason mark. That system registers slight plays on Cleveland, the LA Dodgers, and Milwaukee.

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Conversely, the data warns against heavily backing overpriced favorites. Over the last three regular seasons, teams with the better-rated bullpen listed at -190 or higher with a win percentage difference under 19% went 427-241 straight-up but lost 131.5 units, posting a -19.7% ROI, which included a 116-62 record for -22.06 units across the 2026 regular season.

Overall postseason trends across the last four years show the Over cashing at 108-98-1 for a +25.66 unit return and a 12.5% ROI, leading the analytics team to recommend playing the Over across all four divisional matchups on the Saturday slate.