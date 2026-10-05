Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1: New Pixel Fixes vs. Stable Release Date

Google has rolled out Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 to Pixel devices ranging from the Pixel 6a to the Pixel 11 family, targeting a stable public release in March 2027.

The Build Numbers and Device Spread Across the Pixel Lineup

The latest quarterly platform release (QPR) update arrives on top of the initial Android 17 deployment without introducing breaking changes to application programming interfaces. This structural choice allows developers to test their software environments with high confidence. Most participating hardware receives build DP11.260918.006 , while Pixel 11 owners process build DP11.260918.005 .

Deploying these updates requires careful consideration of the release channel. Users who want to return to the stable software track without performing a complete device wipe must avoid installing the current beta. Instead, they need to unenroll from the Android Beta Program and wait for the public QPR2 launch.

Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 – Pixel 11 Features Are Coming to Pixel 10!

Fixing Fingerprint Freezes, Audio Glitches, and Cellular Crashes

The patch log details corrections for twenty specific system failures that affected daily device operations. Among the resolved hardware issues is a critical bug (Issue #490719716, Issue #514867650, Issue #523022829) that caused the device to freeze completely and become unresponsive during fingerprint sensor authentication. Google also targeted a persistent problem where the com.android.phone process entered a crash loop, resulting in a total loss of cellular service whenever the modem reported unexpected SIM slot indices (Issue #554049220).

Power management received direct attention to curb excessive battery consumption. Testers running the previous software experienced heavy idle drain when the Flip to Shh feature remained active (Issue #560036427). Concurrently, developers squashed a bug that caused the Settings application to crash upon opening battery configuration menus (Issue #554603197).

Resolving Connectivity Failures and Peripheral Integration Flaws

Wireless communication and audio routing underwent substantial debugging in this beta cycle. Wi-Fi stability improves as Google patches a failure mode where background hardware preferred network offload (PNO) scans failed or lacked support, preventing automatic reconnection (Issue #551970385). Bluetooth audio reliability also increases, resolving a defect where playback halted on active LHDC v5 devices after a second connected accessory disconnected (Issue #554992287).

Other notable fixes target peripheral and display behaviors:

eSIM profiles that silently reverted to an off state inside system settings are now stable (Issue #541436675).

NFC service crashes driven by DeadObjectException errors no longer block tag detection after an initial scan (Issue #456078994).

errors no longer block tag detection after an initial scan (Issue #456078994). Video calling apps running on an external display in desktop mode no longer experience a 90-degree rotation anomaly on the camera feed (Issue #432390710).

Front camera functions remain operational while active screen recording sessions run in the background (Issue #523313834).

What Remains Unresolved on the Horizon Toward March 2027

While Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 clears out a significant backlog of system instability, the broader testing timeline leaves questions open regarding subsequent minor patches before the final deployment. Google has not yet detailed whether additional developer-facing APIs will surface in upcoming beta iterations prior to the targeted March 2027 stable release window.