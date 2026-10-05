Samsung Wi-Fi icon arrows indicate active Wi-Fi Direct

Two arrows pointing directly toward the center dot of a Wi-Fi icon on a Samsung smartphone signal an active Wi-Fi Direct connection, according to a report by Chip.de. This specific variation indicates direct device-to-device data transmission that operates entirely without a traditional wireless router or central access point.

Stripping Out the Intermediate Access Point

Standard network topology relies heavily on an intermediate access point to route packets between endpoints. Wi-Fi Direct bypasses that requirement by converting participating hardware into a self-contained base station. In this direct architecture, one device acts as the software-defined access point while the other connects directly as a client.

Outpacing Bluetooth for Heavy Data Tasks

Data speeds over this local connection significantly outpace Bluetooth. That bandwidth capacity makes the protocol practical for demanding tasks:

Transferring large video and photo libraries between handsets

Sending document queues straight to compatible wireless printers

Streaming live camera feeds across local displays

Hosting local multiplayer gaming sessions without internet latency

Using the Buried Android Interface

Despite handling high-speed file transfers efficiently, the setting remains buried inside the Android interface. Chip.de outlined the exact steps required to enable the feature:

Open the device Settings menu.

menu. Tap Connections .

. Select the Wi-Fi panel.

panel. Select Wi-Fi Direct.

Samsung Allows Four Concurrent Hardware Endpoint Connections

Both endpoints must run the activation sequence simultaneously for the handshake to succeed. Once scanning finishes, users tap the target device to establish the link. Samsung specifies that up to four separate hardware endpoints can connect concurrently under this direct architecture, and tapping an active device name drops the connection instantly.