San Jose State Spoils Hawai’i Comeback With 20-16 Victory

The University of Hawai’i football team dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Mountain West Conference play following a 20-16 loss to San Jose State on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Trailing by two touchdowns at halftime, the Rainbow Warriors mounted a furious second-half rally, scoring on four consecutive possessions to twice pull within a single point. However, a late San Jose State field goal and a final-second defensive deflection in the end zone sealed the outcome, handing the Spartans their sixth consecutive victory in the head-to-head series.

Stalled First-Half Offense Creates Deficit

Hawai’i struggled to find any offensive rhythm before intermission, failing to score a touchdown in the first half for the third time this season. An early interception set the tone when quarterback Micah Alejado overthrew Nick Delgadillo, allowing Jayden Robertson to return the ball 21 yards to the Rainbow Warriors‘ 20-yard line. Three plays later, former Hawai’i quarterback Luke Weaver connected with Campbell High graduate Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole for a 10-yard touchdown.

Postgame Press Conference

Weaver later orchestrated a 73-yard drive, capping it with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Carson Clark that extended the Spartans’ lead to 14-0 with 6:08 remaining in the second quarter. Penalties further crippled the hosts, as Hawai’i committed 12 total penalties on the night, including holding infractions that wiped out promising gains and chased the team out of field-goal range before the break.

Second-Half Surge Sparks Scoring Frenzy

The Rainbow Warriors completely altered their trajectory coming out of the locker room. Sean Olvera-Harle converted field goals of 44 and 24 yards on Hawai’i’s first two possessions of the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 14-6. Moments later, wide receiver Devin Alves delivered the team’s longest play of the season to date, hauling in a pass from Alejado and racing down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown. An extra point by Olvera-Harle brought the hosts within 14-13 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Alejado finished the evening completing 23 of 35 pass attempts for 341 yards, officially surpassing the 5,000-yard passing mark for his career. Alves contributed heavily to the aerial attack, recording three receptions for 121 yards. Olvera-Harle added his third field goal of the night from 44 yards out with 11:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, once again narrowing the margin to 16-17.

San Jose State Protects Lead with Late Field Goals

San Jose State relied on a methodical approach to protect its narrow lead in the final frame. Trajan Sinatra kicked a 24-yard field goal late in the third quarter to push the advantage back to four points. After a missed field goal by the Spartans gave Hawai’i new life with 7:48 remaining, an interception handed possession right back to San Jose State.

Photo: hawaiiathletics.com

The Spartans capitalized by converting two crucial fourth downs on a drive that drained 5:31 off the clock. Sinatra’s 30-yard field goal with 1:15 left made it a four-point game once more. Without any timeouts remaining, Alejado engineered a frantic final march into San Jose State territory, stopping the clock with strategic spikes. As time expired, Alejado lofted a desperation Hail Mary into the end zone, but the Spartan secondary batted the ball away to preserve the 20-16 final score.

Upcoming Nonconference Test at Arizona State

Weaver finished the contest completing 19 of 28 passes for 246 yards and two scores, lifting San Jose State to 3-2 overall and a successful Mountain West opener. Hawai’i outgained the Spartans in total offense 438 yards to 324, but two interceptions turned into 10 points for San Jose State, proving fatal to the comeback bid. The Rainbow Warriors will look to regroup on the road against Arizona State on Oct. 10 in a nonconference matchup scheduled for 4:30 P.M. HT.

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