Internet Watch Foundation reports surge in AI child abuse material

The volume of artificial intelligence-generated child sexual abuse material investigated during the first half of 2026 has already eclipsed the total for the entire previous year, according to figures released by the Internet Watch Foundation. The UK-based organization, which tracks abuse content globally, assessed 6,310 AI-generated images meeting the legal definition of child sexual abuse between January and June 2026. This figure represents a 40% increase over the 4,500-plus instances recorded throughout all of 2025, highlighting a rapid proliferation of synthetic abuse imagery online.

The Escalation of Synthetic Abuse Material and Legal Divergences

The Internet Watch Foundation noted that while past surges frequently involved video files, the 2026 figures focus entirely on still images. The majority of these synthetic depictions feature girls aged seven to 13. Hannah Swirsky, head of policy at the Internet Watch Foundation, stated that the numbers demonstrate an urgent necessity for statutory regulation to compel technology companies to build safer models. “It is incumbent on tech companies to build tools which cannot be abused this way,” Swirsky said, adding that the problem stems directly from technology.

This rapid growth mirrors trends reported by other entities tracking the crisis. The United States Secret Service noted via the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) that CyberTipline reports involving generative AI child sexual abuse material rose from 4,700 in 2023 to 67,000 in 2024, and exceeded 400,000 in 2025. These synthetic files still account for roughly 1% of all detected child sexual abuse material, but their exponential trajectory presents severe challenges for law enforcement agencies trying to differentiate between real and generated content.

Photo: KBND

Legal approaches to this technology vary significantly by jurisdiction. In the United Kingdom, creating or distributing AI models designed to produce hyper-realistic child sexual abuse material carries a criminal sentence of up to five years, and the government has moved to ban AI models used for this purpose. Conversely, judicial interpretations elsewhere reveal sharp legal divides. A federal appeals court in Wisconsin ruled on August 25, 2025, that the First Amendment protects the private possession of AI-generated child sexual abuse material within a home, provided the material does not depict a real person.

Arrests, Deepfakes, and the Risks of Social Media Sharing

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering criminal cases involving the exploitation of generative software by individuals. In Southwest Washington, twenty-three-year-old Brady Hall was charged in federal court in Tacoma with possession of child pornography after investigators alleged he used a computer program to transform public photographs of local minors into explicit images. Deputies arrested Hall during a traffic stop in August 2025 and subsequently recovered community photographs from his seized mobile device.

Photo: NZ Herald

Beyond material generated from scratch, online predators routinely use “nudification” tools to strip or alter clothing in authentic photographs shared publicly online. A joint study by Unicef, Ecpat, and Interpol across 11 countries indicated that at least 1.2 million children disclosed that their images had been manipulated into sexualized deepfakes over the past year. In response to these privacy risks, several educational institutions, including Takaro School in Palmerston North and Pāpāmoa Primary School, halted the publication of student photographs on social media platforms.

The UK’s Report Remove service, designed to block intimate images from appearing online, received 420 reports from children regarding images of themselves that they believed were faked or manipulated to appear explicit—already surpassing the 2025 total of 397. Because standard family photographs often capture distinctive background features, uniforms, or recreational locations that can identify a child’s whereabouts, the National Crime Agency and the Internet Watch Foundation now advise parents and guardians to keep pictures of minors off public social media accounts, recommending instead that images be shared only through private channels or restricted friend groups.

UK Officials Face Pressure to Regulate Software Developers

UK officials face mounting pressure from child protection advocates to enact binding rules for software developers. While UK AI minister Kanishka Narayan stated that “nothing is off the table” regarding fresh regulations and emphasized that any legislative proposal must make the British public safer, Andy Burnham’s government has not yet indicated that a dedicated technology bill is imminent.

Government spokespeople maintain that existing laws criminalize child sexual abuse material regardless of whether it is manufactured by algorithms or captured through conventional means. Nonetheless, policy experts argue that enforcement alone cannot outpace automated generation tools. As investigators continue to process millions of CyberTipline leads globally, the debate over how to hold tech companies accountable for the safety-by-design standards of their underlying models remains central.