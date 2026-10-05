Sweden Weather Warning: Wind, Rain, and Autumn Chill Arrive

Sweden is bracing for a shift in weather as a low-pressure system sweeps in from the southwest, bringing rain, falling temperatures, and winds across the country. The weather front marks an end to the unseasonably warm spell of “brittsommar” that recently shattered October temperature records above 20 degrees Celsius in various regions. Det var nog den brittsommar vi fick, says Eva Strandberg, meteorologist at SMHI, adding that one should be careful hoping for any more true summer warmth though the weekend forecast remains uncertain. Höstjackan kan nog vara bra att ha redo, says SMHI meteorologist Mattias Lind, noting that the unsettled and varying weather will make it feel a bit chilly and raw.

Gale Warnings Issued Across Major Waterways

SMHI has issued a yellow warning for gales across the entire Baltic Sea area, Skagerrak, and Lake Vänern during Monday and Tuesday, alongside a yellow warning for very hard westerly winds in the Jämtland mountains during the night leading into Tuesday. Leon Lee recommended residents to secure outdoor furniture and property, noting that unsecured items on balconies and in gardens should be brought in or fastened in the rising gusts, while heavy winds are also expected in the mountain tracts during the night and into Tuesday morning with very hard wind gusts in exposed locations.

Southern Sweden might even see sunny spells on Tuesday before unsettled conditions return, whereas Norrland will mostly experience a more continuous cloud cover.

Photo: Aftonbladet

The transition brings falling mercury levels. While southern Sweden hovers around 15 degrees Celsius—or slightly warmer in Skåne—northern coastal regions will see 12 to 14 degrees, dropping below 10 degrees further inland and in the mountain tracts. Strandberg notes that until the middle of the week it remains quite unsettled without immediate cold, staying relatively mild for the season, and while temperatures drop it is still quite warm in large parts of the country, meaning meteorological autumn—which requires a mean temperature below ten degrees for five consecutive days—has not yet arrived in southern Sweden.

By Wednesday night, temperatures north of Sundsvall will plunge below 5 degrees Celsius, with freezing sub-zero conditions expected in Kiruna and Gällivare, while southern nighttime lows on Wednesday will reach 10 degrees in Stockholm, 11 in Gothenburg, and 12 in Kalmar and Malmö. By Thursday around lunchtime, there is a risk of rain south of Gävle, accompanied by daytime highs projected to dip to 16 degrees in Malmö, 10 in Gothenburg, 8 in Karlstad and Sundsvall, and 4 in Kiruna, alongside potential snow flurries in the Lapland mountains on Wednesday and Thursday as cold winds push down from the north.

Photo: Expressen

Drivers using regional roads over the coming days are urged to be extra vigilant. Leon Lee warned that there may be branches or even trees on the roadways.

As the front continues its trajectory, it is uncertain how the low-pressure system will develop toward the end of the week. While northern Sweden could see some snowfall, it might also experience fairly calm and clear weather depending on the path the low-pressure system takes, and it remains uncertain how far south the cold air will manage to reach.